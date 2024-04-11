Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Friday's play of the day

Making Headway

2.20 Aintree

If Making Headway improves in the manner expected for this first step up to 2m4f he surely has to go very close.

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained six-year-old won a 3m point two years ago, but has been kept to trips around 2m over hurdles, and he has done pretty well, winning two of his five starts.

He was always in command when scoring at Newbury in February, and while he couldn't make his handicap debut a winning one in the Imperial Cup at Sandown, to say he was an eyecatcher last month would be an understatement.

Prominent but niggled along inside the last mile, Making Headway looked likely to be swallowed up by most of the field approaching the second-last and he was only seventh when jumping it.

However, his stamina then kicked in, and while he was beaten eight and a half lengths, he was making ground hand over first inside the last 100 yards.

He didn't have the pace for 2m around here when fourth in the Grade 1 Formby over Christmas, but did his best work late then, too, and he is surely going to be a different proposition now he gets a proper test.

Making Headway 14:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

