The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Aintree on Friday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Aintree on Friday . . .

1.45 Aintree

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, Broadway Boy was a non-runner at Cheltenham and I expect him to outrun his odds in a wide-open Mildmay Novices' Chase. The six-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign with three victories from five starts, and most of his efforts this term have come over the staying distances. Although he finished well clear when third in the Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick last time, the winner – Grey Dawning – franked the form of the race by following up in the Turners at Cheltenham. Broadway Boy jumped well but never really challenged that day, but it's his career-best effort at Cheltenham in December that needs marking up. The race has since produced three winners and if he runs to that ability or better, then he has every chance as he goes well after a break.

2.20 Aintree

Kateira made a promising return to action when fourth at Kempton last month. Trained by Dan Skelton, the seven-year-old mare was close to posting a career-best Racing Post Rating when behind stablemate Boombawn that day and I expect her to come on for that effort again. Before that, though, she ran with credit when third in a Listed race at Wetherby. Three of her five rivals that day have since won again, including Stainsby Girl who followed up when winning a Haydock Listed race by 12 lengths in February. She also has good form around Aintree as she finished second behind Irish Point in last year's Mersey Novices' Hurdle. She is capable of returning to those levels of performance again and this is a big opportunity for her.

2.55 Aintree

Connections of Dysart Enos were no doubt gutted when she could not take her chance in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham due to being lame. This is a perfect chance for her to show her ability once more as she bids to make is seven wins from seven for Fergal O'Brien. The six-year-old was expected to go very close at the festival, but the form could not have worked out any better as she beat the subsequent winner, Golden Ace, by nine lengths in an Aintree bumper last year. She is only one of two in the field to have won at the track, which gives her an added advantage, while she will have no issues with the ground being testing as she has won on soft before.

