Newmarket Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

With Charlie Appleby having had 25 of his 30 runners in Britain since February finish in the first three (12 winners), looks the obvious one for Placepot punters in Newmarket's opener (1.50).

He was beaten at odds-on on his final start last season but the form has worked out really well. , who ran right up to form last week, and is obviously race fit, is the back-up.

There is not a single Guineas, Derby or Dante entry among the runners for what has to be the smallest Wood Ditton (2.25) field for many a year, so it's all guesswork.

John & Thady Gosden have won the last two runnings, goes in, and he's backed up by one of the William Haggas runners, with preferred over the already-gelded Kathab.

is obviously the one to beat dropping in class for the Abernant (3.00), and with Appleby in such good form I'll bank on him even though I'm backing outsider Silky Wilkie each-way.

We're down to seven with Naval Power out of the Craven (3.35) but form pair and should get us through.

Big-race entries are thin on the ground in the fillies' maiden (4.10) but has a 1,000 Guineas entry (obviously very speculative) and she shaped very well against colts on her debut for her small stable last year.

, who has had a wind operation since her defeat at odds of 1-4 last September, has the more obvious claims.

That just leaves another novice (4.45) and, while there are a few with Group entries, Karl Burke was quite keen on in his stable tour, and he arguably has the best form and won't mind ease in the ground, so looks a good enough shout for another banker.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

6 California Gem

7 Changing Colours

2.25

1 Enrico Caruso

8 Syllabus

3.00

2 Creative Force

3.35

6 Mysterious Night

8 The Foxes

4.10

1 Awtaar

4 Prepense

4.45

1 Liberty Lane

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

