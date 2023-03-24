Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool

Inneston is the one to beat in Newbury's opener (1.30), but he had such a hard race at Sandown last time he's opposable for Placepot purposes.

Preferred are the progressive , , who has had a wind op since his Tolworth Hurdle flop, and , who will like the ground.

is the main fancy despite his price in the second leg (2.05), but , who shaped like he needed his first run for Paul Nicholls in the Greatwood, has to be considered.

The big mares' race (2.40) is a nightmare to solve, especially given the lack of proper soft-ground form. , and would be my three against the field.

The fourth (3.15) is a desperately weak race for the course, and it will be a surprise if is not in the first two even if stablemate Angel's Dream, a ten-length bumper winner in France, does prove to be pretty good.

The Goffs sale bumper is next (3.50) and sales topper is the first of what can only be a number of educated guesses. and are two others who make some appeal for their powerful yards.

In the final leg (4.25) has his ground for the first time since he won at this track a year ago and he's 8lb lower now, while can be fancied to run his race back on easy ground.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.30

2 Blow Your Wad

6 Glen Cannel

9 Pearly Island

2.05

1 Espoir De Guye

5 Numitor

2.40

3 Moviddy

5 Aubis Walk

15 Mrs Grimley

3.15

1 Love Is Golden

3.50

4 Gentleman's Relish

9 I'm A Lumberjack

20 Summer Brise

4.25

3 Destined To Shine

7 Monsieur Lecoq

3x2x3x1x3x2 = 108 lines

