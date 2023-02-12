Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has two bankers on a big-field card
With £100,000 guaranteed for the Wolverhampton Placepot, it is worth spending plenty of time on a card that contains some big fields.
Boom The Groom retains sufficient ability to land a low-grade handicap at the age of 12 and ought to make a bold bid in division one of the 5f handicap (5.00), and first-time blinkers could produce an improved performance from four-year-old filly Janaat, who still has relatively low mileage.
Division two (5.30) rests between well-drawn course-and-distance winner Glorious Charmer and Toplight, while the selections for a devilishly difficult 1m1f handicap (6.00) are Assembled and likely bigger-priced Christines Angel.
The fillies’ novice stakes (6.30) looks more straightforward, with the Charlie Appleby-trained Mountain Song expected to take all the beating if making only marginal improvement from her debut second to Sapphire Seas last month.
War In Heaven, unbeaten in three starts over course and distance this year, faces stronger company in the 1m1f Class 3 handicap (7.00) but could be improving fast enough to defy a career-high mark.
Dream Harder, another who goes well at the track, shapes as the principal threat from the foot of the weights.
Buxted Too is on a roll and can complete a four-timer in the 1m4f handicap (7.30).
Wolverhampton Placepot perm
5.00
1 Boom The Groom
7 Janaat
5.30
6 Glorious Charmer
7 Toplight
6.00
3 Assembled
11 Christines Angel
6.30
7 Mountain Song
7.00
8 War In Heaven
13 Dream Harder
7.30
8 Buxted Too
2x2x2x1x2x1 = 16 lines
