Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has two bankers on a big-field card

With £100,000 guaranteed for the Wolverhampton Placepot, it is worth spending plenty of time on a card that contains some big fields.

retains sufficient ability to land a low-grade handicap at the age of 12 and ought to make a bold bid in division one of the 5f handicap (5.00), and first-time blinkers could produce an improved performance from four-year-old filly , who still has relatively low mileage.

Division two (5.30) rests between well-drawn course-and-distance winner and , while the selections for a devilishly difficult 1m1f handicap (6.00) are and likely bigger-priced .

The fillies’ novice stakes (6.30) looks more straightforward, with the Charlie Appleby-trained expected to take all the beating if making only marginal improvement from her debut second to Sapphire Seas last month.

, unbeaten in three starts over course and distance this year, faces stronger company in the 1m1f Class 3 handicap (7.00) but could be improving fast enough to defy a career-high mark.

, another who goes well at the track, shapes as the principal threat from the foot of the weights.

is on a roll and can complete a four-timer in the 1m4f handicap (7.30).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

1 Boom The Groom

7 Janaat

5.30

6 Glorious Charmer

7 Toplight

6.00

3 Assembled

11 Christines Angel

6.30

7 Mountain Song

7.00

8 War In Heaven

13 Dream Harder

7.30

8 Buxted Too

2x2x2x1x2x1 = 16 lines

