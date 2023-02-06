Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fontwell

1.20:

My Ticketyboo displayed significant improvement to win over C&D in first-time cheekpieces eight days ago and may well have more to offer but preference is for GAVROCHE D'ALLIER, who was third in a big field over 2m3f on last month's handicap debut and ought to be suited by today's longer distance. Balinesker Beach was also third on his handicap debut and is another to consider.

Chris Wilson

Carlisle

4.15:

There are clear positives for Uttoxeter runner-up PATIENT OWNER, who is taken to go one better. That form has substance and he looks capable of further improvement over fences. To The Limit, who ran well in this contest 12 months ago, is second choice ahead of interesting chase debutant Chris Cool.

Steve Boow

Wolverhampton

8.30:

Dual C&D winner Jenny Ren was runner-up over 1m6f here last time and she's respected on her drop back in trip but preference is for INTERNATIONAL LAW, who has gained his last seven wins on Tapeta and was a close third off a similar mark at Southwell last time. Sicario has recorded numerous placed efforts since October and he has each-way claims again, while others who could be dangerous include Order Of St John and Young Winston.

David Moon

