Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Fairyhouse
3.50: Stuzzikini
Viva Devito looked promising when runner-up over C&D in December but having failed to build on that last time, Stuzzikini (nap) is preferred. Gordon Elliott's first-string couldn't have been more of an eyecatcher at Punchestown last month and that form has been boosted since.
Phill Anderson
Kempton
6.00: Forbearing
Three to focus on. Hannah's Return is much better than she was able to show at Southwell three weeks ago, while Elegant Ellen (second choice) will be tough to beat if turning up in the same form as last time. Forbearing (nap), who was 1-1 in classified company before bumping into a couple of in-form rivals 15 days ago, is favoured with the return of cheekpieces a plus.
Andrew Cooper
Southwell
4.40: Dev Of Tara
Fakenham last week didn't go entirely to plan and yet Dev Of Tara (nap) still managed to justify market support with relative ease. With no penalty, he looks the obvious answer. Harry's Hottie was running well until getting stuck in the mud at Uttoxeter and, with most of the others having much to prove, he's feared most.
Alistair Jones
