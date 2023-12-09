Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Aintree

3.15: Bashers Reflection

The progressive six-year-old Bashers Reflection was set to win by a long way at Wetherby three weeks ago, only to appear to idle in front, and a 7lb rise could underestimate him. The unexposed six-year-old Largy Shark is feared most on his second handicap start, with the admirably consistent Sonigino next on the list. Vicki Vale and Chance A Tune are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

Bashers Reflection 15:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Ben Case

Chepstow

1.02: Ballybeen

High Game Royal, a course winner over hurdles in the spring, made a good start to his chasing career last month and is respected, while last-time-out winner Cruz Control probably still has potential and also warrants serious consideration. However, the suggestion is Ballybeen, who looks well handicapped on the form of his course-and-distance second in April and, with Dylan Johnston claiming a very useful 7lb, will have a featherweight to carry in these testing conditions.

Chris Wilson

Ballybeen 13:02 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb) Tnr: Sam Thomas

Navan

3.25: My Trump Card

A beaten favourite when just denied over course and distance on return, My Trump Card should be able to make amends today. Big Chou and The Story So Far are open to improvement after showing ability on their debuts, so look the main dangers to the selection.

Tyrone Molloy

My Trump Card 15:25 Navan View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Newcastle

3.30: To Catch A Thief

The most striking contender is the William Haggas-trained three-year-old To Catch A Thief, who has had only three runs and was a five-length winner at Wolverhampton on his return last month. He looks on a very fair mark for this handicap debut and is open to more improvement. Felix did well to finish third in a tactical race at Chelmsford on his recent comeback and he's feared most ahead of November Handicap winner Onesmoothoperator.

David Moon

To Catch A Thief 15:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: William Haggas

Sandown

12.40: Operation Manna

Chantry House had a 15lb higher chase mark two years ago and gave cause for renewed hope when he was switched back to hurdling with an eyecatching display from well off the pace at Cheltenham three weeks ago. He is not passed over at all lightly but, at the other end of the weights, Operation Manna finished hugely on top in his two starts last month and this lightly raced seven-year-old can prove his stamina over this longer trip with another win today. Brinkley is suited by conditions, while the interesting Hititi has more to prove in a slog. Cases can also be made for Sholokjack and Equinus.

Richard Austen

Operation Manna 12:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Wolverhampton

7.30: Vaguely Royal

Sole three-year-old Vaguely Royal arrives on an upward curve and this son of Galileo rates a confident choice to defy a 3lb rise for his Newcastle success last time out and bag a third success from his last five starts. Oneforthegutter (second choice) and Graphite look best equipped to fight it out for minor honours, with course-and-distance winner The Thunderer completing the shortlist.

Peter Entwistle

Vaguely Royal 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

