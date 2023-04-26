Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for Wednesday's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

4.30: Langholm

There are not many obvious contenders for this. Milbanke will surely have more to give and he can go close if handling soft ground. However, the vote goes to Langholm, who loves this track and ran very well in defeat last time, when it took a career best by the winner to beat him. Chookie Dunedin can chase them home.
Jonathan Doidge

Silk
Langholm16:30 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley (-lb)Tnr: Michael Dods

Lingfield

7.55: Sparked

Mews House should make a bold bid from the inside stall but the key formline may be last week's course-and-distance handicap in which Sparked finished in front of Storm Melody and I'm Mable (second choice). I'm Mable had plenty go wrong on that occasion but the selection looks poised to strike and she can gain her second course-and-distance win.
Paul Smith

Silk
Sparked19:55 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Cosgrave (-lb)Tnr: Jim Boyle

Ludlow

2.40: Ballycamus

Some of these are still unexposed but the most persuasive option is Ballycamus, who looked in really good nick when scoring at Newbury last month. Course winner Egbert is better than he showed on his handicap debut and probably still has potential. Hardy Fella is also likely to feature.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Ballycamus14:40 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Perth

3.30: Brides Hill

Pink Legend is an admirable mare who deserves extra brownie points for defying top weight over a trip shy of her best last week at Cheltenham. She may well go one better than 12 months ago but Irish raider Brides Hill looks a serious threat in receipt of 2lb, and it was always going to be tough for her in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse two weeks ago.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Brides Hill15:30 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Punchestown

7.05: Ha D'Or

Out of depth in the Arkle, Ha D'Or makes plenty of appeal here on his handicap debut based on his Fairyhouse defeat of two rivals now rated his superior in a rated novice over this trip in December. Lieutenant Command surprised many by his recent Leopardstown win but he looked to a have a bit to spare then so could confirm the form with third-placed Ilikedwayurthinkin.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Ha D'or19:05 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Read these next:

Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool  

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 07:00, 26 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips