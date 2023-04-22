Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.35:

Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox can complete a famous National double by adding this race with Your Own Story to the Aintree triumph registered last week by Corach Rambler. Their representative this time has been a rising force in this first campaign over fences and he's demonstrated all the stamina that's needed for this test. Last year's runner-up Kitty's Light is preferred to the superbly progressive Monbeg Genius, given the latter's big step up in trip. The chief danger, however, may emerge from Undersupervision who appears to have been crying out for a marathon test. Elvis Mail, Malina Girl and Flower Of Scotland also demand a mention.

Richard Austen

Bangor

2.15:

Winning Irish pointer Vandemere was second to a useful rival on his rules debut in December and also shaped with considerable promise before his stamina ebbed away on heavy ground at Hexham last month. He could be on a good mark for today's handicap debut and gets the nod. Useful Flat-racer Ghasham got his act together over hurdles last month and might have further improvement to come in this sphere. Thankyourluckystar and Hidor De Bersy also make the shortlist.

Chris Wilson

Brighton

6.15:

As a previous C&D winner back off his last winning mark, Rawyaan is respected for a stable with a good recent record in this race while Temple Bruer is interesting back up to 7f for the first time since he was a 2yo. Poetic Force is another to consider given that he is proven around here, but bottom-weight Otago makes the most appeal. Just beaten on his recent Lingfield return, he is 1lb lower than when successful over C&D 11 months ago.

David Bellingham

Limerick

: 3.20

It's easy to make a case for Karlsberg who was well backed when runner-up on her return. That form looks rock solid with the winner going in again since and the third was only beaten a neck in a race he should have won. Lord Vader isn't out of this but needs to leave his reappearance run well behind and Sirjack Thomas showed a bit more last time.

Phill Anderson

Navan

: 4.35

A crucial hint here, with Ryan Moore opting for Emily Dickinson, who finished last season on a high, over Bolshoi Ballet, the 2021 Belmont Derby winner who made only one late-season appearance in 2022. Last year's Irish Derby third French Claim may be better suited by the ground than Okita Soushi who has made the most of his Dundalk opportunities.

Alan Sweetman

Newbury

3.15:

Ready preference is for Lattam, who is value for more than his winning margin in the Irish Lincoln suggests and looks highly likely to progress further. He's one to follow this term when the ground is suitable (all wins on softer than good). Saga is second choice, ahead of Jimi Hendrix who ties in with that rival on Britannia form. Brunch, Atrium and Alrehb may pick up the rest of the prize-money that goes down to sixth place.

Steve Boow

Nottingham

7.00:

This can go to Diffident Spirit, who made it 3-7 on turf with his emphatic win at Leicester last week and remains well treated on his best form. Recent C&D winner Nine Elms is feared most, although Eponina has nine turf wins on her CV and she looks interesting off a dangerous mark back in this sphere.

David Moon

Thirsk

2.00:

An interesting sprint which looks set to be well run. Democracy Dilemma comes here in top form and should benefit from the drop to 5f, while Redemption Time has a touch of class, Thankuappreciate should appreciate better ground than on his return and Seantrabh moves into handicaps with untapped potential. Washington Heights (second choice) developed into a very useful juvenile and he's a key player on his reappearance but he was only half a length in front of Secret Guest when winning at Carlisle and he is 12lb worse off today. Bryan Smart's runner went on to win at Beverley before struggling in a heavy ground Listed race when last seen. He is open to plenty more improvement and looks well handicapped ahead of this seasonal return.

Paul Smith

