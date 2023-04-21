Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Speed figures

Atrium (3.15 Newbury)

Successful on his final two outings last term, he will be all the better for his spin in the Lincoln three weeks ago.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Atrium15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

The Punt nap

Chaldean (2.40 Newbury)

He has showed nothing but class and has Group success at every level. He’s improved with every run based on Racing Post Ratings and will be hard to beat.
Liam Headd

Silk
Chaldean14:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Handicappers' nap

Nothingtochance (3.25 Bangor)

A sister of crack 2m chaser Edwardstone, she showed much improved form when winning in good style at Fakenham and looks well treated on her handicap bow.
Steve Mason

Silk
Nothingtochance15:25 Bangor-on-Dee
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

West Country nap

Storminhome (1.05 Bangor)

Smart prospect who has solid form this season. Step up in trip and better ground should suit well.
James Stevens

Silk
Storminhome13:05 Bangor-on-Dee
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods (-lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Warning Sign (4.55 Newbury)

Has caught the eye since switching from France and this is his most suitable British opportunity yet.
Ron Wood

Silk
Warning Sign16:55 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Queally (-lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Dark horse

Cap Du Nord (3.35 Ayr)

Followed up his second in the Sky Bet Chase with a win in a competitive race at Ascot. Latest start at Kempton can be excused and he remains on a workable mark. First attempt at this trip but was fifth in last season's bet365 Gold Cup, so stamina shouldn't be an issue.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Cap Du Nord15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Scholfield (-lb)Tnr: Christian Williams

Read these next:

'Conditions are going to be perfect for him here' - Paul Kealy has six fancies on Scottish National day  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr  

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips from Ayr and Newbury on ITV on Saturday  

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips