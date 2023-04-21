Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Atrium (3.15 Newbury)
Successful on his final two outings last term, he will be all the better for his spin in the Lincoln three weeks ago.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Chaldean (2.40 Newbury)
He has showed nothing but class and has Group success at every level. He’s improved with every run based on Racing Post Ratings and will be hard to beat.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Nothingtochance (3.25 Bangor)
A sister of crack 2m chaser Edwardstone, she showed much improved form when winning in good style at Fakenham and looks well treated on her handicap bow.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Storminhome (1.05 Bangor)
Smart prospect who has solid form this season. Step up in trip and better ground should suit well.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Warning Sign (4.55 Newbury)
Has caught the eye since switching from France and this is his most suitable British opportunity yet.
Ron Wood
Dark horse
Cap Du Nord (3.35 Ayr)
Followed up his second in the Sky Bet Chase with a win in a competitive race at Ascot. Latest start at Kempton can be excused and he remains on a workable mark. First attempt at this trip but was fifth in last season's bet365 Gold Cup, so stamina shouldn't be an issue.
Rob Sutton
