Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(3.15 Newbury)

Successful on his final two outings last term, he will be all the better for his spin in the Lincoln three weeks ago.

Dave Edwards

Atrium 15:15 Newbury View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.40 Newbury)

He has showed nothing but class and has Group success at every level. He’s improved with every run based on Racing Post Ratings and will be hard to beat.

Liam Headd

Chaldean 14:40 Newbury View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.25 Bangor)

A sister of crack 2m chaser Edwardstone, she showed much improved form when winning in good style at Fakenham and looks well treated on her handicap bow.

Steve Mason

Nothingtochance 15:25 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard

West Country nap

(1.05 Bangor)

Smart prospect who has solid form this season. Step up in trip and better ground should suit well.

James Stevens

Storminhome 13:05 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.55 Newbury)

Has caught the eye since switching from France and this is his most suitable British opportunity yet.

Ron Wood

Warning Sign 16:55 Newbury View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.35 Ayr)

Followed up his second in the Sky Bet Chase with a win in a competitive race at Ascot. Latest start at Kempton can be excused and he remains on a workable mark. First attempt at this trip but was fifth in last season's bet365 Gold Cup, so stamina shouldn't be an issue.

Rob Sutton

Cap Du Nord 15:35 Ayr View Racecard

