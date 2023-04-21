The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips from Ayr and Newbury on ITV on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

(2.05 Newbury)

Magical Sunset has looked a progressive type and with the exception of a sixth-placed finish at Doncaster in September, she has come on from each run. Amo Racing has struck with seven winners from 22 runners in the last fortnight, while Richard Hannon has five from 41, so both trainer and owners are in red-hot form. To add to that, jockey Kevin Stott is currently operating at a 28 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight. The three-year-old was an impressive course-and-distance winner last time out and everything is pointing towards another solid run.

(2.40 Newbury)

The Andrew Balding-trained colt has showed nothing but class in his career up to now, winning four of his five starts which has included Group success at every level. Owned by Juddmonte, the three-year-old has improved with every performance based on Racing Post Ratings, and he will be too strong for his opposition here. Bigger assignments will come later in the season, most notably the 2,000 Guineas, but connections would have been eyeing this race for him to begin his season. Jockey Frankie Dettori has partnered Chaldean in each of his last two outings and gets the leg up once more.

(3.35 Ayr)

Lucinda Russell's yard celebrated Grand National success with Corach Rambler at Aintree last weekend and she has another live contender for the Scottish version in Your Own Story. The seven-year-old has been quite a consistent performer for the stable, finishing inside the top three in eight of his ten starts since making the move to Scotland. His latest win came over 3m7f at Wetherby, a run that resulted in a career-best performances based on RPRs. He has already proven that stamina is not an issue, so the extra furlong should be something he will relish. He’s pretty ground-versatile, so I am expecting a big run from him and if his jumping is up to his usual standards, he will be in with a chance.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.