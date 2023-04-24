Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for Monday's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Windsor

5.30:

Well supported when second to a subsequent winner on his handicap debut last month, HARRY THE HAGGLER remains open to improvement going up in distance again. Sparks Fly, who's taken time to work out what's required, is a danger on her turf debut. Graham Wheldon

Harry The Haggler 17:30 Windsor View Racecard

Hexham

3.25:

Preference is for the lightly raced 8yo MAID OF HOUXTY, who got off the mark with a brave win over a clear second at Newcastle last month and a 3lb rise for that success looks fair. The main danger is Ex S'Elance, who has won both his points and made it 2-4 over regulation fences when scoring off a similar mark last time. Henry Brown has been placed in his last three runs and has each-way claims again, while others who could be dangerous are Morozov Cocktail and Sir Apollo. David Moon

Maid Of Houxty 15:25 Hexham View Racecard

Pontefract

5.15:

The lightly raced 4yo SQUEEZEBOX showed promise in Ireland and is taken to make a winning start for Mick Appleby in his first handicap. Refuge did well last year and may be the chief threat on the back of a satisfactory reappearance. High Security is next on the list after a good comeback run. Ben Hutton

Squeezebox 17:15 Pontefract View Racecard

Kempton

6.55:

There could well be more to come from LATITUDE, who is taken to follow up his Ludlow success. Danny Kirwan, based on his most recent completed effort, is feared most ahead of Our Jet, who should be involved if he stays the trip. Steve Boow

Latitude 18:55 Kempton View Racecard

Naas

7.40:

The step up in trip should be okay for SOMETHING NICE who relishes soft ground and his revised mark seems fair. Immutable is another who will enjoy conditions and his yard is in great form while Shane Foley's pick Spirit Genie and easy Bellewstown winner Rhythm King also merit respect.

Mark Nunan

Something Nice 19:40 Naas View Racecard

Read more . . .

