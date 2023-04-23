Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
West Country nap
Bluenose Belle (4.20 Windsor)
In great form and was unlucky in running at Kempton last time. Has decent form on the turf and can continue improving.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Russian Ruler (4.50 Kempton)
Opened his hurdling account in convincing fashion at Newbury last month and can add to his tally.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Tenebrism (6.40 Naas)
Dual Group 1 winner and relished return to sprinting when an easy winner of 6f Listed contest last time. Drop down to 5f should be no problem and has been found another perfect opportunity.
Matt Rennie
Dark horse
Bluenose Belle (4.20 Windsor)
Had looked progressive before a disappointing run at Kempton last time out, but has been rested since and she remains on a competitive mark for her turf return.
Jamie Griffith
Eyecatcher
Fifty Ball (6.25 Kempton)
Down to a good mark for his in-form yard and shaped much better at Ascot last time
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Tintintin (2.50 Hexham)
Looks the one to beat on the figures and promises to be suited by this stiffer track after keeping on well at Market Rasen last time.
Steve Mason
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
Our Monday tipster found an 11-2 winner last week - he shares four more fancies this time
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hexham and Naas on Monday
