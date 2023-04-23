Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters 

West Country nap

Bluenose Belle (4.20 Windsor)

In great form and was unlucky in running at Kempton last time. Has decent form on the turf and can continue improving.
James Stevens

Silk
Bluenose Belle16:20 Windsor
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Richard Phillips

Speed figures

Russian Ruler (4.50 Kempton)

Opened his hurdling account in convincing fashion at Newbury last month and can add to his tally.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Russian Ruler16:50 Kempton
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

Tenebrism (6.40 Naas)

Dual Group 1 winner and relished return to sprinting when an easy winner of 6f Listed contest last time. Drop down to 5f should be no problem and has been found another perfect opportunity.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Tenebrism18:40 Naas
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

Dark horse

Bluenose Belle (4.20 Windsor)

Had looked progressive before a disappointing run at Kempton last time out, but has been rested since and she remains on a competitive mark for her turf return.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Bluenose Belle16:20 Windsor
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Richard Phillips

Eyecatcher

Fifty Ball (6.25 Kempton)

Down to a good mark for his in-form yard and shaped much better at Ascot last time
Mark Brown

Silk
Fifty Ball18:25 Kempton
Jky: Niall Houlihan (3lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Handicappers' nap

Tintintin (2.50 Hexham)

Looks the one to beat on the figures and promises to be suited by this stiffer track after keeping on well at Market Rasen last time.
Steve Mason

Silk
Tintintin14:50 Hexham
Jky: Jack Hogan (5lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Our Monday tipster found an 11-2 winner last week - he shares four more fancies this time 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hexham and Naas on Monday 

Published on 23 April 2023
