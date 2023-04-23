Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

West Country nap

(4.20 Windsor)

In great form and was unlucky in running at Kempton last time. Has decent form on the turf and can continue improving.

James Stevens

Bluenose Belle 16:20 Windsor View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.50 Kempton)

Opened his hurdling account in convincing fashion at Newbury last month and can add to his tally.

Dave Edwards

Russian Ruler 16:50 Kempton View Racecard

The Punt nap

(6.40 Naas)

Dual Group 1 winner and relished return to sprinting when an easy winner of 6f Listed contest last time. Drop down to 5f should be no problem and has been found another perfect opportunity.

Matt Rennie

Tenebrism 18:40 Naas View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.20 Windsor)

Had looked progressive before a disappointing run at Kempton last time out, but has been rested since and she remains on a competitive mark for her turf return.

Jamie Griffith

Bluenose Belle 16:20 Windsor View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(6.25 Kempton)

Down to a good mark for his in-form yard and shaped much better at Ascot last time

Mark Brown

Fifty Ball 18:25 Kempton View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.50 Hexham)

Looks the one to beat on the figures and promises to be suited by this stiffer track after keeping on well at Market Rasen last time.

Steve Mason

Tintintin 14:50 Hexham View Racecard

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.