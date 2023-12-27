Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

2.50: Autonomous Cloud

2021 winner Iwilldoit returns for more and should put up another bold show but this time he may prove vulnerable to one of the younger, less exposed contenders. Autonomous Cloud goes beyond 3m2f for the first time but shapes like a thorough stayer and reappeared one month ago with another improved effort, in marked contrast to Iron Bridge, who would be of major interest if judged on his close second to the selection last season. Autonomous Cloud is one of four penalised last-time-out winners, with Aintree's Becher Chase winner Chambard feared most among that group and perhaps posing the greatest threat overall. Truckers Lodge is a familiar face in this race and has each-way claims again, while his stablemate Complete Unknown bids to make amends for his disappointing run when favourite in the Coral Gold Cup.

Richard Austen

Autonomous Cloud 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Kempton

12.45: Matterhorn

Front-running Matterhorn has strong claims and could well prove very difficult to peg back. He has solid form, should be suited by this venue and remains open to further progress. Rock House, another interesting handicap debutant, is feared most ahead of Kempton scorers Brookie and Tapley.

Steve Boow

Matterhorn 12:45 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Leopardstown

1.50: Captain Guinness

Willie Mullins fields four of the five but the quartet could struggle to keep Henry de Bromhead's Captain Guinness at bay here judged on an impressive seasonal return at Navan where the selection had both Desert Dynamo and Saint Roi well behind. Mark Walsh prefers the mare Dinoblue and she could take the runner-up spot, although an in-form Gentleman De Mee would go close.

Alan Hewison

Captain Guinness 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Limerick

3.47: Lough Owel

The big stables are likely to be to the fore here, with Gordon Elliott doubly represented and Willie Mullins also sending a strong looking contender into battle, and add in a potentially smart newcomer from the Edward O'Grady stable, and this could turn out to be a decent contest. The Mullins candidate Hens Tooth will be popular, but Elliott's Lough Owel is preferred, with the runner-up from his 'Point' win holding the form in quite a decent looking light. His stablemate Muhtaluza must also be closely monitored in the market.

Seamus Howard

Lough Owel 15:47 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Mr J H Williamson (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Wetherby

1.00: Anti Bridgie

The lightly raced six-year-old Anti Bridgie has been a promising third on her two chase starts and can get off the mark over fences here. Gazette Bourgeoise is second choice following her reappearance near-miss, with Midnight Mary next on the list now back down in grade.

Ben Hutton

Anti Bridgie 13:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Wolverhampton

7.30: Advantage

The lightly raced Advantage took another step forward when winning over course and distance in first-time cheekpieces nine days ago and is fancied to confirm dominance over Kodebreaker despite the penalty. Weloof and Ice Shadow are two more with claims.

Graham Wheldon

Advantage 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: David O'Meara

