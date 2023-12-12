Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

5.15: Bucky Larson

Drawn wide when second here last time, Bucky Larson, winner of seven races for Ger Lyons, cay go one place better. He is preferred to the frustrating James Henry, runner-up on his last three runs. Cherry Bloom is possibly better suited by 6f but could go close, and last month's 1m course winner Morning Approach could also feature.

Alan Sweetman

Bucky Larson 17:15 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Harnett (5lb) Tnr: R Donohoe

Exeter

2.50: Lyrical Genius

This sort of trip could be the making of Lyrical Genius judged on his two narrow defeats when front-running in 3m2f handicaps and that includes his one run this season. The stamina test also holds major interest for Broomfield Present, though, so that recent recruit to chasing is feared most. Silver Disguise has proved his stamina and looks solid, while Domaine De L'Isle (after wind surgery) and Polish (upped from 3m) also catch the eye.

Richard Austen

Lyrical Genius 14:50 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Hexham

1.45: Gibberwell

James Bowen's mount Gibberwell has run really well on both previous visits to Hexham and he earns the vote ahead of Ballylinch, who has been suited by the switch to fences. Northern Irish challenger Faith Loving could also run well.

Ben Hutton

Gibberwell 13:45 Hexham View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Jake Thomas Coulson

Kempton

7.00: Dark Side Thunder

Eight-time course winner Soar Above has dropped to a handy mark, being 1lb lower than when winning this race in 2020, while dual C&D winner McLean House is worth considering if last month's Wolverhampton return has brought him on. Handicap newcomer One More Wave is worth monitoring in the market now making his handicap debut after seven months off, but the vote goes to Dark Side Thunder who is 6-10 on the AW and whose record around here reads 1131.

David Bellingham

Dark Side Thunder 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Jessica Macey

Leicester

2.35: Johnny Mac

Seemingly revitalised by the switch to a new stable, Johnny Mac appeared to have quite a bit left in the tank when winning by 1l at Hereford a fortnight ago and can overcome a 5lb rise here. Extraordinary Man, Howyouplaythegame and Benny Silver (preferred in that order) also arrive in good form.

Chris Wilson

Johnny Mac 14:35 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Matt Sheppard

Lingfield

12.00: Grenham Bay

Musical Mystery is hard to knock on his recent AW exploits and looks sure to be involved from a good draw, while Liberty Mountain is also high up the list. However, Grenham Bay shouldn't be so free as he was last time with a solid pace on the cards and he's handicapped to win again.

Alistair Jones

Grenham Bay 12:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read more . . .

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Kempton

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Sign up here. New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.