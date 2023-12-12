Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Alfa Whiteburd (12.30 Lingfield)

Craig Lidster’s juvenile can have his last effort upgraded and he looks ready to collect a first win.
David Toft

Silk
Alfa Whiteburd12:30 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Craig Lidster

Handicappers' nap

Eveque (1.45 Hexham)

The Jane Walton-trained gelding is still a maiden but is down to a good mark, handles heavy ground and has posted two of his best Racing Post Ratings at this course.
Steve Mason

Silk
Eveque13:45 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Jane Walton

The Punt nap

Don’t Tell Su (1.20 Exeter)

Ran well on seasonal and hurdling debut for Paul Nicholls at Chepstow in October when giving best only on the run-in to Minella Missile, who franked the form at Cheltenham when beating Don’t Tell Su’s lauded stablemate Captain Teague. This looks a lot easier.
David Dennett

Silk
Don't Tell Su13:20 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Lyrical Genius (2.50 Exeter)

Hasn't tasted success for a couple of years but was just touched off on his return at Carlisle in October and can break his duck over fences.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Lyrical Genius14:50 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

West Country nap

Don't Tell Su (1.20 Exeter)

Ran well when second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Minella Missile at Chepstow in October. Should handle testing conditions well.
James Stevens

Silk
Don't Tell Su13:20 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Domaine De L'Isle (2.50 Exeter)

Stays this marathon trip well, having won when upped to 3m6½f for the first time at Chepstow in March. Disappointing back there on first start this season but has subsequently had wind surgery and should go well.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Domaine De L'Isle14:50 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Sean Curran

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read this next:

'He'll be dangerous again off the same mark' - James Stevens has four tips on Wednesday 

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Kempton 

Sign up here. New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing

Published on 12 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:48, 12 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips