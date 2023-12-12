Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Alfa Whiteburd (12.30 Lingfield)
Craig Lidster’s juvenile can have his last effort upgraded and he looks ready to collect a first win.
David Toft
Handicappers' nap
Eveque (1.45 Hexham)
The Jane Walton-trained gelding is still a maiden but is down to a good mark, handles heavy ground and has posted two of his best Racing Post Ratings at this course.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Don’t Tell Su (1.20 Exeter)
Ran well on seasonal and hurdling debut for Paul Nicholls at Chepstow in October when giving best only on the run-in to Minella Missile, who franked the form at Cheltenham when beating Don’t Tell Su’s lauded stablemate Captain Teague. This looks a lot easier.
David Dennett
Speed figures
Lyrical Genius (2.50 Exeter)
Hasn't tasted success for a couple of years but was just touched off on his return at Carlisle in October and can break his duck over fences.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Don't Tell Su (1.20 Exeter)
Ran well when second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Minella Missile at Chepstow in October. Should handle testing conditions well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Domaine De L'Isle (2.50 Exeter)
Stays this marathon trip well, having won when upped to 3m6½f for the first time at Chepstow in March. Disappointing back there on first start this season but has subsequently had wind surgery and should go well.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read this next:
'He'll be dangerous again off the same mark' - James Stevens has four tips on Wednesday
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Kempton
Sign up here. New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Kempton
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's five meetings
- 'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Kempton
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's five meetings
- 'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham