Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Alfa Whiteburd (12.30 Lingfield)

Craig Lidster’s juvenile can have his last effort upgraded and he looks ready to collect a first win.

David Toft

Alfa Whiteburd 12:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Craig Lidster

Handicappers' nap

Eveque (1.45 Hexham)

The Jane Walton-trained gelding is still a maiden but is down to a good mark, handles heavy ground and has posted two of his best Racing Post Ratings at this course.

Steve Mason

Eveque 13:45 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Jane Walton

The Punt nap

Don’t Tell Su (1.20 Exeter)

Ran well on seasonal and hurdling debut for Paul Nicholls at Chepstow in October when giving best only on the run-in to Minella Missile, who franked the form at Cheltenham when beating Don’t Tell Su’s lauded stablemate Captain Teague. This looks a lot easier.

David Dennett

Don't Tell Su 13:20 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Lyrical Genius (2.50 Exeter)

Hasn't tasted success for a couple of years but was just touched off on his return at Carlisle in October and can break his duck over fences.

Dave Edwards

Lyrical Genius 14:50 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

West Country nap

Don't Tell Su (1.20 Exeter)

Ran well when second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Minella Missile at Chepstow in October. Should handle testing conditions well.

James Stevens

Don't Tell Su 13:20 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Domaine De L'Isle (2.50 Exeter)

Stays this marathon trip well, having won when upped to 3m6½f for the first time at Chepstow in March. Disappointing back there on first start this season but has subsequently had wind surgery and should go well.

Rob Sutton

Domaine De L'Isle 14:50 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Sean Curran

