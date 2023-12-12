Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ffos Las

1.52: Giulietta

She was just outbattled by Annie Day on last month's seasonal/handicap debut at Warwick but Giulietta travelled strongly for a long way that day and probably still has potential. She is taken to gain revenge here. Annie Day has obvious claims if in similar form but she's unreliable and recent Leicester winner Passing Kate is feared more. Arctic Footprint failed to justify good market support on last month's stable debut but Kerry Lee may yet coax her back to form.

Chris Wilson

Fontwell

12.40: Zhiguli

None of these ran at all well last time out but Zhiguli did have a valid excuse at Ascot where he was soon out of his comfort zone on ground too fast. These conditions are right up his street. Quel Destin and Bennys King have more to prove, though new blinkers could help the Nicholls runner.

Alistair Jones

Punchestown

3.00: Duffys Getaway

Having reappeared much improved to win over this trip at Fairyhouse last month, Duffys Getaway can defy a 9lb rise and confirm that form with both Kiln Time and Mahler Appeal. Merry Moves and Well Loved hold place claims.

Alan Hewison

Southwell

8.30: Bohemian Breeze

With a handy draw that can perhaps help him to be ridden prominently again, the improving Bohemian Breeze is taken to pick up a fourth career win. Back over this trip, Evening Story could be the one to give him the most to do, while Le Rouge Chinois is also of interest. Check the market for any support for Heathen on his first run for David O'Meara.

Jonathan Doidge

Wincanton

2.45: Him Malaya

The Paul Nicholls-trained 4yo Him Malaya did it nicely over C&D three weeks ago and is taken to defy a 5lb rise. Three-time course winner No No Tonic could be the chief danger following her return to form at Taunton, while Sizing Pottsie and Great Ocean arrive on the back of good performances.

Ben Hutton

