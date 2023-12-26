Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's 11 meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Aintree

11.55: Realisation

There's almost certainly more to come from Cherie D'Am (second choice) now that she's handicapping and she is not opposed lightly but REALISATION (nap) had them well strung out when making a successful start to her handicap career in a conditional jockeys' event at Southwell nine days ago and can race off the same mark here. Poetic Music may prove best of the rest.

Andrew Sheret

Realisation 11:55 Aintree Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Down Royal

3.08: Mongibello

A really intriguing finale. Gordon Elliott's pair are respected, as is Quint Major, who ran into one of his here last time. MONGIBELLO (nap) might be the form selection after very much running into one last time. The market will be fascinating.

Johnny Ward

Mongibello 15:08 Down Royal Jky: Mr S Connor (7lb) Tnr: S R B Crawford

Fontwell

2.52: Captain Claude

Edison Kent seems to have benefited from wind surgery and he runs off the same mark as for last week's hurdle win at Fakenham but CAPTAIN CLAUDE (nap) looks the type to progress over fences and the return to further can suit. His biggest danger can come from Pilot Show.

Emily Weber

Captain Claude 14:52 Fontwell Jky: Ben Godfrey (3lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Kempton

2.30: Hewick

This clash between Allaho, Bravemansgame and Shishkin will be an absolute cracker – if they are at their best. Two-time Ryanair winner Allaho appears to have proved his stamina for 3m and plenty of encouragement can be taken from last month's Grade 2 Clonmel Oil win, which was his first run since April 2022. However, it remains to be seen whether he retains all of his brilliant ability, while last year's winner Bravemansgame hasn't fired on all cylinders on his two runs this season and Shishkin refused to race at Ascot last month. It may therefore pay to look elsewhere and preference is for HEWICK (nap), who was running really well in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup until falling two out, on soft ground which probably wasn't ideal. The Real Whacker is not ruled out but Allaho is second choice.

Ben Hutton

Hewick 14:30 Kempton Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

Leopardstown

1.10: Mighty Bandit

Three stables supply ten of the 12 runners. Willie Mullins is strongest numerically and Kargese is the most appealing of his five French imports. However, she may not cope with MIGHTY BANDIT (nap) who looked like potential star material on his debut at Punchestown. The Joseph O'Brien-trained pair Nurburgring and Cossack Chach have solid credentials.

Alan Sweetman

Mighty Bandit 13:10 Leopardstown Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Limerick

3.15: Mahlers Cove

Cases can be made for a few of these, although not many convincing cases. Freddie Robdal disappointed over hurdles at Navan but will be seen to better effect back over fences. Meehall cannot be discounted although the drop in trip could be a negative, while a case can be made for Teescomponentsyess. The one to be on though could be MAHLERS COVE (nap) after a very good run at Naas last time. He could be a very effective handicap chaser.

Justin O'Hanlon

Mahlers Cove 15:15 Limerick Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: James Joseph Mangan

Market Rasen

2.22: Major Fortune

Although unproven at this trip, the unexposed MAJOR FORTUNE (nap) makes plenty of appeal having finished a decent fifth in a strong race at Exeter on his handicap debut last time. Tara Brooch should also run well.

Colin Russell

Major Fortune 14:22 Market Rasen Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Dan Skelton

Sedgefield

2.00: Harper Valley

C&D winner HARPER VALLEY (nap) didn't get home upped to 3m on heavy ground at Aintree last time but he can resume his progress back in trip on this less testing ground. He's taken to get the better of Mothill and Heartbreak Kid.

Richard Young

Harper Valley 14:00 Sedgefield Jky: Conor Rabbitt (5lb) Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Wetherby

2.10: Santos Blue

Topweight SANTOS BLUE (nap) bumped into Saturday's Long Walk winner Crambo when runner-up in a 2m4f handicap at Aintree in October and earns the selection now that he is back down in trip and grade following his respectable seventh over 3m at Haydock last time. Sam's Choice may be the main danger on his second start for Rebecca Menzies, while cases can also be made for last year's runner-up Foster'sisland and The Four Sixes.

Ben Hutton

Santos Blue 14:10 Wetherby Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Wincanton

3.13: Goshhowposh

While most of these should give their running, GOSHHOWPOSH (nap) looks to bring the most potential and he showed up well in a much stronger race at Haydock last time before his unseat at the final flight. Lord Snootie was just ahead of him at the time and is second on the list today, ahead of Sabrina.

Richard Austen

Goshhowposh 15:13 Wincanton Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Wolverhampton

4.35: Civil Law

bLight Speed\p is the obvious starting point as an improving 3yo who is chasing a four-timer, having bolted up on his handicap debut three weeks ago. However, he did enjoy a soft lead there and, while his ceiling is yet to be established, he may have to give best to last year's winner \bCIVIL LAW (nap)\p. The selection returned to form with a smooth C&D win last month and doesn't look handicapped out of things despite going back up 5lb.

Paul Smith

Civil Law 16:35 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: Paddy Bradley (3lb) Tnr: Roger Teal

