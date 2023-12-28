Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

3.23: God's Own Getaway

The candidate with the most potential could be GOD'S OWN GETAWAY (nap) and Dan Skelton's lightly raced 5yo is taken to notch a first success. The reliable Burrows Hall is second choice, with hat-trick seeker Playtogetaway also respected. Masked Crusader's form-figures hardly inspire confidence but he could be revived by a return to hurdling.

Richard O'Brien

God's Own Getaway 15:23 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Leopardstown

1.15: Minella Cocooner

Willie Mullins holds the key to this contest with his pair, Fact To File and MINELLA COCOONER (nap) with preference for the latter on his belated return. A Grade 1 winner over hurdles here, he always gave the impression he was a chaser in the making and the yard's horses regularly defy long absences, particularly at this level. Stablemate Fact To File is the main danger after his promising chase debut last month and Zanahiyr isn't ruled out, but he probably needs to get back to the level of his best hurdle form.

Phill Anderson

Minella Cocooner 13:15 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Limerick

12.55: Walk Away Harry

Quite competitive despite the small field. The step up in trip should suit 2m2f bumper winner WALK AWAY HARRY (nap) and market strength would add to confidence in his prospects. Beau Walking has solid form at around this trip and a tongue-tie might help, while both Cleatus Poolaw and Implicit bumped into smart winners on their hurdling debuts and are open to plenty of improvement.

Mark Nunan

Walk Away Harry 12:55 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: C Byrnes

Newcastle

3.30: Flindrikin

Ready preference is for FLINDRIKIN (nap), who looks the type to do well in middle-distance handicaps and appears to have a very workable opening mark judged on breeding. Fellow 3yos Blue Yonder and My Roxanne are solid contenders who may prove the main dangers, in that order.

Steve Boow

Flindrikin 15:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

