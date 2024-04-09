Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Hereford

3.30: Supasunrise

Jack Doyen won comfortably in the end here two weeks ago but his jumping remains a cause for concern. He's still the second choice, but SUPASUNRISE (nap) is having a consistent season and he looks sure to go well once more. The Scorpion King looked a hard ride at Fontwell but the ability is there to also take a hand.

Alistair Jones

Supasunrise 15:30 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (3lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Southwell

8.30: Easy Equation

Socialist Agenda and the longstanding maiden Three Dons make the shortlist as both have run with credit here in recent months, while Foinix is considered purely on his consistency this year. However, this looks a good opportunity for EASY EQUATION (nap) who has been running well since joining this yard, while his record over C&D reads 1415332.

David Bellingham

Easy Equation 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Thirsk

3.15: Burj Malinka

Sounds Of Spring hasn't achieved much since joining John Butler but he's slipped in the weights and returning to slow turf could see him in a better light. The Gay Blade, Prospect, Run This Way and Stormy Pearl all have something to recommend them but the two against the field are Rwenearlytheredad, who should leave his reappearance behind him, and BURJ MALINKA (nap). The selection wasn't ridden so prominently as normal over 5f at Doncaster 16 days ago but made some good late headway and he will suited by today's return to 6f.

Paul Smith

Burj Malinka 15:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Paddy Mathers Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

