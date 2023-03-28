Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hexham

3.45:

Having shaped with promise on his second run back after a break last time, GOLAN CLOUD is taken to win this race for the second time in three years. Marty Time and Lewa House are his main threats.

Colin Russell

Golan Cloud 15:45 Hexham View Racecard

Huntingdon

3.30:

It's never a sure thing that horses will repeat convincing wins when turned out quickly but on the face of it IKE SPORT has plenty going for him without a penalty for a career-best performance at Taunton last week. Hardy Boy looks a danger on form although there is improvement round the corner for Mikhailovich and Gladiatus on their switch to handicaps. Global Famenglory is solid enough but has had a few chances at this level.

Emily Weber

Ike Sport 15:30 Huntingdon View Racecard

Wolverhampton

7.00:

Shades Of Summer still has time on her side but it was hard to pinpoint an obvious excuse for her Chelmsford defeat last time when she was always well positioned. Mellys Flyer (second choice) has fared better with the draw today and can go well. The eye is drawn to WATERMELON SUGAR, however, with Chelsea Banham's 4yo now dropping in class. He wasn't beaten far at Lingfield last time despite enduring a torrid passage in the straight and the way he moved through that race strongly suggested he was in peak form.

Paul Smith

Watermelon Sugar 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

