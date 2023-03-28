Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hexham

3.45: Golan Cloud

Having shaped with promise on his second run back after a break last time, GOLAN CLOUD is taken to win this race for the second time in three years. Marty Time and Lewa House are his main threats.
Colin Russell

Silk
Golan Cloud15:45 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Huntingdon

3.30: Ike Sport

It's never a sure thing that horses will repeat convincing wins when turned out quickly but on the face of it IKE SPORT has plenty going for him without a penalty for a career-best performance at Taunton last week. Hardy Boy looks a danger on form although there is improvement round the corner for Mikhailovich and Gladiatus on their switch to handicaps. Global Famenglory is solid enough but has had a few chances at this level.
Emily Weber

Silk
Ike Sport15:30 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Gilligan (7lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Wolverhampton

7.00: Watermelon Sugar

Shades Of Summer still has time on her side but it was hard to pinpoint an obvious excuse for her Chelmsford defeat last time when she was always well positioned. Mellys Flyer (second choice) has fared better with the draw today and can go well. The eye is drawn to WATERMELON SUGAR, however, with Chelsea Banham's 4yo now dropping in class. He wasn't beaten far at Lingfield last time despite enduring a torrid passage in the straight and the way he moved through that race strongly suggested he was in peak form.
Paul Smith

Silk
Watermelon Sugar19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joey Haynes (-lb)Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 28 March 2023
