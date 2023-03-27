The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horseracing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to consider putting in a multiple . . .

(2.00 Huntingdon)

Twice a winner over twelve furlongs in France prior to joining Fergal O'Brien, Greyval has shown considerable promise since going hurdling for her new yard. Having travelled into the race very strongly she ran around approaching the last and gave best to Arclight on the run-in at Doncaster in December but, despite again being wayward approaching the last, had her revenge on the Nicky Henderson horse next time. That win was at Listed level and she should be able to defy a penalty.

(3.00 Huntingdon)

After a low-key debut last October when held up at Worcester, Gieves reappeared at the end of November showing considerably more promise to finish fifth when attempting to make all at Ludlow behind Dysart Enos, who has gone in again since. Not then seen until March, an unfortunate stumble and unseat three out, when looking like taking a hand in the finish, means that we haven’t seen his full potential yet but, hopefully, he can show that here.

(3.15 Hexham)

This James Moffat runner has already shown a liking for Hexham having been successful in both a bumper and novice hurdle on his only two visits to the course. Those two victories were followed by a slightly disappointing effort at Catterick where he, arguably, failed to last the extra three furlongs and a better effort back over two miles at Ayr followed. He can hit the target on handicap debut at the expense of Fontwell chase winner Wewillgowithplanb.

