Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Catterick

4.40: Roger Henry

David O'Meara's Musselburgh winner Knights Affair brings solid credentials. Recent Beverley victor Freddy Robinson can also have a say but the vote goes to ROGER HENRY, who scored emphatically for Gay Kelleway at Beverley last time and can defy a 5lb penalty.

Peter Entwistle

Roger Henry 16:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Leicester

7.50: Inherit

This can go to INHERIT, a daughter of connections' Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust, who bumped into a useful one when second in a Newmarket maiden last month and is open to considerable progress in handicaps. The other handicap debutante, Looking For Queen, was also placed in a Newmarket maiden on her latest outing and is feared most, while Cypriot Diaspora looks quite interesting on her first attempt at this trip.

Chris Wilson

Inherit 19:50 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Lingfield

3.50: Nad Alshiba Green

Last week's Bath success ought to have lit the touchpaper under NAD ALSHIBA GREEN and, hailing from a family containing Queen's Logic, Queen Kindly and Lady Of The Desert, to say nothing of her sire, her credentials to prove way better over 6f at two than she's previously shown could hardly be stronger. Griselda was less fortunate in the run than Bank On Kent when just beating that one at Pontefract and can uphold superiority if all is set fairer.

Jeremy Grayson

Nad Alshiba Green 15:50 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Naas

5.18: Miss Lamai

An interesting race and most of them have some sort of chance. Merrily is likely to be thereabouts although Say Yes To Dreams looks likely to finish close to her after their last clash here. Proudly Yours and Shamrock Breeze have prospects of getting into the shake-up, while Skillman Ave is another with scope for real improvement. The standard is set though by MISS LAMAI on her Queen Mary fourth and she can continue trainer Karl Burke's excellent season in Ireland.

Justin O'Hanlon

Miss Lamai 17:18 Naas View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Salisbury

6.00: Lady Wingalong

Having come away with a subsequent winner at Brighton and finished a clear second in a competitive Chepstow handicap last time, LADY WINGALONG gets the vote, with Luna Magic the pick of the likely bigger prices. Last-time-out winners Gilt Edge and Letter Of The Law have inexperienced jockeys up (two rides and one ride respectively).

Graham Wheldon

Lady Wingalong 18:00 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Mr Ned Sangster (7lb) Tnr: David Evans

Wexford

2.28: Still Ciel

Runner-up to a better fancied stablemate on chasing debut at Tipperary, STILL CIEL can go one better with that experience behind her. Miss Agusta was well behind the selection that day but can get closer now. Broomfield Bijou is respected on chasing debut.

Tyrone Molloy

Still Ciel 14:28 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

