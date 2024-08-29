Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Carlisle

4.20: Rockymountainway



Both Rough Diamond and Sir Maxi (second choice) have made encouraging starts for their respective new yards and can have a say, while recent Ayr scorer Jonny Concrete and dual course winner Strongbowe also seem sure to be in the mix. But Charlie Fellowes' progressive filly ROCKYMOUNTAINWAY is taken to resume winning ways on the back of her excellent Yarmouth second last time out.

Peter Entwistle

Rockymountainway 16:20 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Chelmsford

3.40: Indian Romance



Rae Guest's unexposed filly INDIAN ROMANCE left her underwhelming handicap debut behind when a creditable second over C&D a fortnight ago and could easily have further improvement to come. She's gets the vote, but handicap debutante Spirit Charmer will be feared if strong in the betting. Sneaky Blinder and Hardman have been in good form on turf lately and should also feature.

Chris Wilson

Indian Romance 15:40 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Rae Guest

Ffos Las

4.25: Zambezi Magic



Several of these have possibilities but resurgent 7yo ZAMBEZI MAGIC remains very well handicapped on old form and may well be the answer. Double Red is still unexposed over this trip and is second choice, ahead of City Escape.

Chris Wilson

Zambezi Magic 16:25 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: Bernard Llewellyn

Newbury

7.30: Charming Whisper



There should be a big run in CHARMING WHISPER who could do with a change of fortune, having not had the luck on his last two outings. Although he goes this far for the first time, he has given the impression it will suit and this race might not be strongly run. Wootton's Jewel returns to his winning distance after a solid run in defeat at Sandown. Laura Bay and One Cool Dreamer should have every chance, while the dark horse is handicap debutant Arazzo.

Alistair Jones

Charming Whisper 19:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Philip McBride

Navan

3.30: Saratoga Special



Twice runner-up to the same Ballydoyle-trained opponent, SARATOGA SPECIAL can go one better at the main expense of Aidan O'Brien's 88-rated colt Snapdragon. Town And Country did not get the best of runs on debut and could feature.

Alan Sweetman

Saratoga Special 15:30 Navan View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Southwell

5.45: La Pulga



Strawman (1-2 on the AW) and the ultra-consistent Cock And Bull make the shortlist, while even the maiden At Vimeiro is worth a second look returned to this venue. The vote, however, goes to LA PULGA who remains on his last winning mark and is already due a 3lb rise for his close second at Newcastle a week ago where he had two of today's rivals behind. Natzor looks best of the others.

David Bellingham

La Pulga 17:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

