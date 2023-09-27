Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bellewstown

4.55: Hey Whatever

Plenty of dead wood in this contest and not many count. This could be the chance for Hey Whatever after her unlucky defeat at Listowel last week and she can confirm placings with third-placed Harsh. Nakassama can contend on his earlier form while the ground is a question for Alalcance.

Justin O'Hanlon

Hey Whatever 16:55 Bellewstown View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Noel Meade

Goodwood

4.50: Albany

There should be more to come from Albany, who has a very attractive profile and looks one to follow in handicaps. She'll be well suited by this new trip if taking after her useful dam. Typewriter, who drops back to a lower grade than she normally contests, is second choice ahead of Royal Mila who may well progress provided she stays. Blazeon Five would warrant respect if the ground is soft, while Greysful Storm is hard to dismiss.

Steve Boow

Albany 16:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Kempton

6.30: Outgun

This looks competitive. Bohemian Breeze looked to have a bit up his sleeve at Ayr and can again give a good account, while Coco Royale is an interesting handicap newcomer from a top yard and is much respected on her best form to date. Mathematician and D Day Arvalenreeva are others with claims but preference is for Outgun, who is going the right way and can take another step forward now up again in trip.

Jonathan Doidge

Outgun 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Alan King

Perth

3.30: Attitash

This can go to Attitash, who was placed in a better chase than this at Downpatrick last month and is very well equipped to cope with the forecast soft ground here. Sputnik won after a break last autumn and was in good form when last seen in the spring, so he could be a tough nut to crack. Thunder In Milan can also feature if tuned up after his break.

Chris Wilson

Attitash 15:30 Perth View Racecard Jky: Caragh Monaghan (7lb) Tnr: Ian Patrick Donoghue

Redcar

5.35: Alseeyerthere

Homer Stokes is on a hat-trick after two wins at Southwell but there is a suspicion he may be best served by Tapeta and preference is for Alseeyerthere. This very lightly 5yo won over C&D in June and met all sorts of trouble in running when fifth at Haydock last time. Asmund is likely to be back on better ground and is feared most, while Kalganov and Biplane could also be involved.

Ben Hutton

Alseeyerthere 17:35 Redcar View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Sligo

5.40: Cathys Quest

An emphatic handicap hurdle winner at Kilbeggan Cathys Quest can be fancied to make an immediate impact over fences. She is tipped to uphold Kilbeggan form with He Fitz In, a winner since at Navan but who now needs to improve on previous chase form.

Alan Sweetman

Cathys Quest 17:40 Sligo View Racecard Jky: John Shinnick (7lb) Tnr: Terence O'Brien

Read these next:

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday



The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.