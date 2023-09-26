The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Chic Colombine (4.15 Goodwood)

Chic Colombine has been in fine form this summer, picking up her third win in a row last time, and she did not have it all her own way but stayed on strongly to grind out the win. She is up against some classy-looking opposition today, however, she has shown the attitude needed to win this kind of race, so should put in another solid performance. The trip will be no issue and she should appreciate a bit of cut in the ground.

Royal Mila (4.50 Goodwood)

Royal Mila’s return to the track was slightly underwhelming after a strong start to her racing career. She raced strongly in the early part of the race last time but got outpaced in the closing stages, seeming to suggest she would want further, so today’s step up in trip should suit her. She also has a reportedly high knee action so the softer going should play to her strengths. This is a good opportunity.

Duke Of Oxford (7.00 Kempton)

Duke Of Oxford ran no kind of race last time making a poor start and was always playing catch up. However, that was a particularly strong running of the King George V Stakes and he will have benefitted from that experience. His best work looks to have been on the all-weather, which included a very impressive win at Wolverhampton in April, so a return to the surface should be of benefit to him as he looks to continue his development.

