Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Daarree (6.30 Kempton)

Jim Crowley's mount has shaped well on both all-weather starts, and this step up in distance should suit considering how he stayed on over slightly shorter at Chepstow last time.

Steffan Edwards

Daarree 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

The Punt nap

Chic Colombine (4.15 Goodwood)

She has been in fine form this summer and sealed a hat-trick at Doncaster last time. Has more to offer at this level.

Laurence Morter

Chic Colombine 16:15 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Handicappers' nap

Alseeyerthere (5.35 Redcar)

A sister to Al Simmo and Albeseeingyer, both of whom progressed well for Steph Hollinshead, this lightly raced mare was a convincing winner over course and distance in June and returns to Class 6 company for the first time since.

Paul Curtis

Alseeyerthere 17:35 Redcar View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Newmarket nap

Rawaasi (5.30 Kempton)

Fancied to be suited by going around a bend for the in-form Simon and Ed Crisford after some decent work on the summer gallop.

David Milnes

Rawaasi 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Mathematician (6.30 Kempton)

Has shown improved form recently and can gain compensation for a narrow York defeat.

Dave Edwards

Mathematician 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Indivar (2.05 Redcar)

Showed up well on debut when second at Ayr. His form has dipped since but he has been dropped 3lb for his first run in a nursery and could be in the mix if bouncing back to his best.

Tom Gibbings

Indivar 14:05 Redcar View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday

