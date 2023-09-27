Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Attitash 3.30 Perth

Clear third in much stronger chase than this at Downpatrick (2m2f, good) last month and switches back to fences after two very respectable hurdle runs; will cope well with the soft ground here; good chance.

Albany 4.50 Goodwood

Form figures of 5321 reflect her steady progress, easily justifying favouritism in Windsor novice event (1m2f, good to soft; form has substance) most recently; could well relish this new trip, being out of a Park Hill winner for her connections; looks the type to improve further and do well in handicaps; respected.

Alseeyerthere 5.35 Redcar

Very lightly raced 5yo who won over C&D (good) in June on her second handicap start; back to form at Haydock (7f, good) recently when fifth having suffered a torrid passage, and her trainer won a division of this race last year with her sister Albeseeingyer; there's lots to like.

Outgun 6.30 Kempton

0-6; has made the frame five times, including here (1m); produced marginal career best when being checked at a vital stage at Newmarket (1m2f, good) when last seen in August; up 1lb and in trip and looks a big player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

