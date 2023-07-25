Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

4.15: The Cola Kid

I'm Mable can pose a potent threat from off the pace if Taylor Fisher can find a clear path when he needs one but THE COLA KID (nap) was ahead of him when placed from a tough draw over C&D a week ago and, now 1lb lower, he's a safer option. \bTherehegoes\p ought to give another good account, while Lynwood Lad is a more speculative option to consider.

Chris Wilson

Catterick

3.55: Feud

Top of the list is Ralph Beckett's FEUD (nap), who got off the mark when justifying favouritism in a Haydock handicap 19 days ago. A 3lb rise for that comfortable success looks fair and this well-bred 3yo is open to more improvement. Sir Mark Prescott's four-time winner Genesius is feared most ahead of the consistent Hope You Can Run.

David Moon

Leicester

7.50: Sonemos

It's hard to call Prepense (second choice) well handicapped after two defeats off the very same mark but she should at least confirm recent Newmarket placings with American Belle. Liberalist also looks high in the weights and has been off since April, while Windsor Pass and Icy Dip have been out of form. This leaves SONEMOS (nap), who has been running well this season and may get some freedom up front.

Alistair Jones

Lingfield

5.10: Starproof

There's a strong suspicion Tallulah Myla (second choice) is still well handicapped when things pan out more favourably for her and with the track back at its full width, stall 8 could well be advantageous. She's greatly respected, along with the hat-trick seeking Miss Mai Tai, but STARPROOF (nap) fairly bolted up over C&D last week and can make light of her 6lb penalty.

Paul Smith

Naas

6.20: Lady Onyx

No runner with an official rating in three digits, but LADY ONYX (nap) falls only one pound short and is one of the less exposed types. She has shown plenty of speed in her races at 7f and may see off likely challenges from the progressive Radio Goo Goo and in-form handicapper Aussie Girl. The ground may be on the soft side for the much improved Hodd's Girl.

Alan Sweetman

Sandown

7.10: Overnight Oats

It took him a while to get off the mark but OVERNIGHT OATS (nap) coming up the hill to score at Carlisle last time suggests that he may also stay on to best effect today. The unexposed Goodwood Vision was second favourite when he made his reappearance four weeks ago, which he failed to live up to but he is feared most ahead of recent AW winner Ben Hamrash.

Richard Austen

