The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in an acca on Wednesday . . .

Oh So Grand (2.55 Lingfield)

This four-runner contest can go the way of the Simon & Ed Crisford-trained Oh So Grand. Having finished an unlucky fourth- on debut, Oh So Grand followed up with back-to-back wins in novice company, her latest of which by six lengths. She will likely progress a lot, and I don't think she will be hindered by a 6lb penalty on her handicap debut. If there is to be a challenger, then it looks to be Gallimimus, who really should have won at Bath last time; he has been put up 3lb for finishing second, and with 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane unavailable, he is effectively 6lb worse off than last time. It'll be a tough ask for him to beat Oh So Grand.

James Bradley (5.25 Bath)

Thirteen runners line up in the Vickers Bet Handicap, but after looking through the form, it's hard to make a strong case for half of these. James Bradley is one of only two previous winners in the field. He has had a layoff of 137 days, so he comes here fresh for his turf debut. He's shown more than most of his rivals, so I'd happily back him at double-figure odds.

Haaf A Diamond (6.45 Leicester)

She broke his maiden by winning over this course and distance last time, beating Astronomica, who reopposes. She was ridden to take the lead early on by jockey Alec Voikhansky and was able to dictate things; nothing ever looked like passing her. I expect to see similar tactics deployed and she should be tough to beat.

