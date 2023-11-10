Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

1.20: Araifjan

Topweight ARAIFJAN looks to have plenty in his favour. Well treated judged on a number of runs from last winter, including when winning over C&D, he showed clear signs of a return to form last time. Mehmo can chase him home, with Gatwick Kitten and Wiley Post also considered.

Richard O'Brien

Araifjan 13:20 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Michael Herrington

Exeter

3.30: War Lord

Editeur Du Gite is handicapped to the hilt and he faces a mighty task under top weight, while Elixir De Nutz prefers drier ground even if this is one of his good days. The other four all have chances, and Solo has a lot going for him in his bid to give Paul Nicholls a ninth win in this race. However, a disappointing latest season sees WAR LORD on a tempting mark (even from out of the weights) if he can tap back into the high-class form he showed as a novice, and wind surgery may help matters.

Alistair Jones

War Lord 15:30 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Hexham

3.20: Champ Royal

Preference is for CHAMP ROYAL, who went in at the first time of asking for Susan Corbett over C&D last time and can defy a 4lb rise in the weights given his strength at the finish there. Handicap debutante Lunar Glow could emerge as the chief threat now her stamina is drawn out more, ahead of Cowboy Cooper and Atomic Angel.

Peter Entwistle

Champ Royal 15:20 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Sam Coltherd Tnr: Susan Corbett

Newcastle

4.45: Alligator Alley

Rhythm N Hooves could have more to come in the new headgear now back on AW, while Bedford Flyer is ahead of the handicapper and the enigmatic Mondammej will be bang there if last week's second wasn't a false dawn. However, the vote goes to ALLIGATOR ALLEY who has a fine AW record and should cope with his current mark if reproducing the form he showed when breaking the track record here in August.

Paul Smith

Alligator Alley 16:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Down Royal

2.37: Womalko

The complexion has changed since last week's declarations and it looks significant that Gordon Elliott has added WOMALKO to the list in a race for which he already had two candidates. He should strip fitter as a result of his recent Clonmel run and is now preferred to stablemate Pats Choice. Progressive mare Paidi's Passion could pose a threat.

Alan Sweetman

Womalko 14:37 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dundalk

7.30: Brains

Having run away with a C&D claimer nine days ago the front-running BRAINS could be hard to beat here from this inside draw, another recent C&D winner Migdam looking the main danger.

Alan Hewison

Brains 19:30 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: E McNamara

