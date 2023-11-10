Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Chelmsford
1.20: Araifjan
Topweight ARAIFJAN looks to have plenty in his favour. Well treated judged on a number of runs from last winter, including when winning over C&D, he showed clear signs of a return to form last time. Mehmo can chase him home, with Gatwick Kitten and Wiley Post also considered.
Richard O'Brien
Exeter
3.30: War Lord
Editeur Du Gite is handicapped to the hilt and he faces a mighty task under top weight, while Elixir De Nutz prefers drier ground even if this is one of his good days. The other four all have chances, and Solo has a lot going for him in his bid to give Paul Nicholls a ninth win in this race. However, a disappointing latest season sees WAR LORD on a tempting mark (even from out of the weights) if he can tap back into the high-class form he showed as a novice, and wind surgery may help matters.
Alistair Jones
Hexham
3.20: Champ Royal
Preference is for CHAMP ROYAL, who went in at the first time of asking for Susan Corbett over C&D last time and can defy a 4lb rise in the weights given his strength at the finish there. Handicap debutante Lunar Glow could emerge as the chief threat now her stamina is drawn out more, ahead of Cowboy Cooper and Atomic Angel.
Peter Entwistle
Newcastle
4.45: Alligator Alley
Rhythm N Hooves could have more to come in the new headgear now back on AW, while Bedford Flyer is ahead of the handicapper and the enigmatic Mondammej will be bang there if last week's second wasn't a false dawn. However, the vote goes to ALLIGATOR ALLEY who has a fine AW record and should cope with his current mark if reproducing the form he showed when breaking the track record here in August.
Paul Smith
Down Royal
2.37: Womalko
The complexion has changed since last week's declarations and it looks significant that Gordon Elliott has added WOMALKO to the list in a race for which he already had two candidates. He should strip fitter as a result of his recent Clonmel run and is now preferred to stablemate Pats Choice. Progressive mare Paidi's Passion could pose a threat.
Alan Sweetman
Dundalk
7.30: Brains
Having run away with a C&D claimer nine days ago the front-running BRAINS could be hard to beat here from this inside draw, another recent C&D winner Migdam looking the main danger.
Alan Hewison
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Exeter on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Exeter Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Saturday fancies at Sha Tin
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Exeter on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Exeter Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Saturday fancies at Sha Tin
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Exeter on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday