Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

West Country nap

Wrappedupinmay (12.35 Exeter)

Highly rated type who shaped with promise on hurdles debut. Stiff track should suit well.

James Stevens

Wrappedupinmay 12:35 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Eyecatcher

Pink Socks (8.00 Dundalk)

Has looked poised to win for a while now, being beaten less than a length on his last three runs, and this looks a good opportunity.

David Toft

Pink Socks 20:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Wayne Hassett (7lb) Tnr: Timothy Doyle

The Punt nap

Brave Seasca (3.30 Exeter)

Should be suited by this drop back in trip on soft ground, won first time out last year and represents a trainer in superb form.

Charlie Huggins

Brave Seasca 15:30 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Handicappers' nap

Wrappedupinmay (12.35 Exeter)

Created a big impression when winning a bumper by a wide margin here last season and remains an exciting prospect despite being turned over on his recent hurdles debut.

Steve Mason

Wrappedupinmay 12:35 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Dangan Cloud (1.00 Hexham)

Earned respectable figures when runner-up here on her hurdling debut last month and looks poised to go one better.

Dave Edwards

Dangan Cloud 13:00 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Dark horse

Iberio (4.00 Exeter)

Made an encouraging chase debut in a similar event last time. He should go close with that outing under his belt for a yard in good form.

Olly Eden

Iberio 16:00 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

Paul Kealy tipped 11-4 and 6-1 winners on Thursday and returns with two Friday fancies

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Hexham on Friday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.