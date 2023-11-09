Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
West Country nap
Wrappedupinmay (12.35 Exeter)
Highly rated type who shaped with promise on hurdles debut. Stiff track should suit well.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Pink Socks (8.00 Dundalk)
Has looked poised to win for a while now, being beaten less than a length on his last three runs, and this looks a good opportunity.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Brave Seasca (3.30 Exeter)
Should be suited by this drop back in trip on soft ground, won first time out last year and represents a trainer in superb form.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Wrappedupinmay (12.35 Exeter)
Created a big impression when winning a bumper by a wide margin here last season and remains an exciting prospect despite being turned over on his recent hurdles debut.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Dangan Cloud (1.00 Hexham)
Earned respectable figures when runner-up here on her hurdling debut last month and looks poised to go one better.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Iberio (4.00 Exeter)
Made an encouraging chase debut in a similar event last time. He should go close with that outing under his belt for a yard in good form.
Olly Eden
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
Paul Kealy tipped 11-4 and 6-1 winners on Thursday and returns with two Friday fancies
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Hexham on Friday
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Saturday fancies at Sha Tin
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Exeter on Friday
- Exeter Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Saturday fancies at Sha Tin
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Exeter on Friday
- Exeter Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings