The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Down Royal and Exeter on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Brighterdaysahead (1.27 Down Royal)

Cost €310,000 as a store last June and has looked the part so far, winning all three starts by a combined 27 lengths. The Gordon Elliott-trained four-year-old followed up her bumper wins at Gowran Park and Fairyhouse with a successful hurdling debut at Thurles last month, an experience she will have benefited from as she steps up to a Grade 3 here. The Gigginstown-owned filly looks destined to be competing in top-level company this season and should maintain her unbeaten record, especially as she receives 7lb from main market rival Williamstowndancer.

Irish Point (2.02 Down Royal)

Won the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle when last seen and should be hard to beat despite giving upwards of 9lb to his six rivals on his seasonal debut. That top-level victory came over 2m4f on good to soft ground but the drop back to 2m1f on soft ground should not be an issue given the strong form the Robcour-owned five-year-old has displayed over that sort of trip. Irish Point had the speed to be beaten only a head by Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Marine Nationale in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle over 2m. Irish Point beat subsequent Grade 1 scorer Ashroe Diamond by four lengths in that Fairyhouse event and can complete a double for Elliott on his first start at a right-handed track since.

Brave Seasca (3.30 Exeter)

Venetia Williams has already saddled five horses to make successful seasonal debuts in the last fortnight and the trainer could do so again with Brave Seasca. The eight-year-old won first-time-out last season and has now dropped to just a 2lb higher mark after running in some extremely competitve handicaps off stiff ratings. The combination of wind surgery and a drop back in trip on soft ground should see Brave Seasca to better effect. He beat the previous season's Grand Annual winner Sky Pirate by seven lengths in a 2m soft-ground handicap in January last year before finishing third behind subsequent Arkle winner Edwardstone in a Grade 2 at the same track and trip a month later. While he needs to prove himself after two non-completions, he is worth chancing in an open-looking running of the Haldon Gold Cup.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy tipped 11-4 and 6-1 winners on Thursday and returns with two Friday fancies

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.