Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

3.15:

With so much to like about the way in which he won five weeks ago, Cooper's Cross (nap) is likely to follow up in this second major C&D handicap. He was trying 3m for the first time under rules for that latest win and was also wearing headgear for the first time, so he's not fully exposed. There are also notable recent positives for Castle Robin and Does He Know, who may be the chief dangers, although Undersupervision, who won this race last year, can also get in the shake-up.

Richard Austen

Kelso

1.50:

The lightly raced six-year-old Deere Mark (nap) travelled really well when winning at Kempton in January and is taken to make it 2-2 in handicaps. Irish challengers Colonel Mustard and Mctigue are respected, along with Betfair Hurdle third Teddy Blue and the Dan Skelton-trained L'Eau Du Sud, but the main threat could come from last year's winner Cormier who returned to form over fences last time. At bigger odds, Lebowski is an interesting contender in view of his ready win at Wetherby two starts ago.

Ben Hutton

Lingfield

3.06:

Richard Hannon sent out Lexington Times to win this in the Middleham Park colours back in 2015 and can repeat the feat courtesy of Shouldvebeenaring (nap), who escapes a penalty for his turf Listed win at the end of last summer and showed he's returned as good as ever when defeating Alpha Capture in a 6f Southwell conditions event in January. William Haggas's runner should give another good account but it could be that the chief threat comes from the unbeaten Iconic Moment, who was put in the 2,000 Guineas the other day.

Andrew Sheret

Newbury

2.10:

Despite the big weight, Dargiannini (nap) looks more likely than most to be suited by today's conditions and he should still have some improvement left in him. Jay Bee Why makes some appeal among the remainder but last year's winner Bold Plan (second choice) shaped promisingly despite never getting out of the rear division at Uttoxeter recently and he is poised to return to form. Lock's Corner and Pileon are in form but the return to shorter raises questions for both.

Emily Weber

Navan

4.50:

It's hard to get away from the in-form Sir Bob (nap) who arrives bidding for a hat-trick and 6lb for his latest facile victory looks lenient. The Echo Boy could be a place contender having shaped like a return to form may be near last time and Difficult Decision should be in the mix again.

Phill Anderson

Wolverhampton

6.30:

Top of the list is Landlordtothestars (nap), who found plenty of improvement with his comfortable win at Southwell last month and may well be able to strike again off his revised mark to make it 2-2 in handicaps. All Dunn has form figures of 11213 in handicaps this year and he's feared most on his drop back in trip, although Sparks Fly caught the eye with her promising effort at Lingfield two weeks ago and she looks interesting on her handicap debut.

David Moon

