Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

2.25: Rue Boissonade

The best equipped to see this race out on soft or heavy ground may well be the French challenger Rue Boissonade, who made late gains in Group 1 races on good to soft over 1m4f and 1m6f on her last two starts. She'd also get the vote on good to soft, given the promise of those performances, but that less testing ground would give more of a chance for Jackie Oh to get 1m4f at this first attempt and she is feared most. Cheekpieces are an interesting addition for the Irish Oaks second Bluestocking, while Free Wind has good form on her day and Time Lock has won well on her last two starts, though not on soft ground.

Richard Austen

Rue Boissonade 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gerald Mosse Tnr: M Delzangles

Catterick

4.20: Legal Reform

Heavy-ground course-and-distance winner Legal Reform was a good second on his stable debut at Chester three weeks ago and can go one better. Quest For Fun ran really well at York last time and is feared most, while Mutanaaseq has won four times over course and distance this season and has to be respected now he's back here.

Ben Hutton

Legal Reform 16:20 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Alice Haynes

Leopardstown

3.36: Grosvenor Square

Rather strangely, Aidan O'Brien has captured this race only twice since his 2007 winner was his seventh in nine years. Despite that unpromising statistic, it is hard to overlook Grosvenor Square whose Beresford Stakes third sets a decent standard. Naval Force beat two Ballydoyle-trained colts at Killarney and could go close.

Alan Sweetman

Grosvenor Square 15:36 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Limerick

5.31: Ma Belle Etoile

Green when a promising second on soft ground at Tipperary, Ma Belle Etoile is likely to take plenty of beating. Only By Night and Penelope's Charm can offer the most resistance.

Mark Nunan

Ma Belle Etoile 17:31 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Mr D Kiely (7lb) Tnr: John E & Thomas Kiely

Newton Abbot

4.15: Wonderful Eagle

First choice has to be Wonderful Eagle, who brings very compelling credentials. Gyenyame, who looks interesting back up in distance, is feared most ahead of Little Else. Heed the market signals with regard to long-absent contenders Individualiste and Balkardy.

Steve Boow

Wonderful Eagle 16:15 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Wolverhampton

5.25: Princess Alice

Of the three winners in the field, Shuangxi is comfortably the most interesting. Thrown in at the deep end in the Cheveley Park on the back of her 5f win here last month, she should find this company much more to her liking. She is up against a potential big improver in Princess Alice, though, and the selection can confirm the promise of her fast-finishing third at Kempton 24 days ago.

Paul Smith

Princess Alice 17:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

