TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bangor

3.08: El Muchacho

Tanganyika has scope to progress from last month's Carlisle win but another chance can be given to EL MUCHACHO, who didn't fire in a valuable Kelso handicap three weeks ago but looked very progressive at around 2m beforehand and could quite plausibly improve again over today's longer trip. Jungle Jack is next on the list.
Chris Wilson

El Muchacho15:08 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: Mitchell Bastyan (-lb)Tnr: Milton Harris

Curragh

2.15: Jon Riggens

A competitive handicap with last year's principals Laugh A Minute and Swift Flight in the field, but preference is for JON RIGGENS, who remains on a nice mark and handles these conditions well. Top-weight The Highway Rat is more effective on the polytrack but demands respect off this lower turf mark.
Alan Hewison

Jon Riggens14:15 Curragh
Jky: Chris Hayes (-lb)Tnr: Edward Lynam

Kelso

4.45: Bollingerandkrug

Sao and Cedar Hill can be made to look well handicapped but the solid option is BOLLINGERANDKRUG, who added to his good Kelso record when getting off the mark over fences three weeks ago and can follow up for his in-form yard.
Andrew Sheret

Bollingerandkrug16:45 Kelso
Jky: Derek Fox (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Lingfield

3.30: Tone The Barone

The key to this may be the three-runner contest over course and disance three weeks ago in which Kiwano beat TONE THE BARONE by half a length. The winner is respected given his record of 3-5 on Polytrack but he was very much allowed to dominate on that occasion, so Stuart Williams' seven-year-old (who is now 2lb better off) is taken to turn the tables as this may be run more to suit him. Front-running didn't suit Arecibo here last time, but if reverting to his usual patient tactics he could fare better in a race that should be run at a true pace.
David Bellingham

Tone The Barone15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Marco Ghiani (-lb)Tnr: Stuart Williams

Newbury

2.05: Super Six

The vote goes to SUPER SIX, who was all at sea when behind Honneur D'Ajonc at right-handed Hereford on his penultimate start but then looked really progressive at Haydock. Heltenham has also been coming along nicely at a lower level and has to be feared, while you wouldn't put it past Riders Onthe Storm making his presence felt in new headgear.
Alistair Jones

Super Six14:05 Newbury
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Wolverhampton

7.30: Royal Parade

A competitive sprint that should be run at a good pace. Aberama Gold (second choice) ran well at Lingfield three weeks ago and can feature, while Shalaa Asker has been in good form at a lower level, Tolstoy drops in class and Muscika is showing no sign of age wearying him. ROYAL PARADE made a very promising start for his new stable at Newcastle recently, though, and he still has the potential to carry on progressing after just seven runs.
Paul Smith

Royal Parade19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

Published on 25 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 25 March 2023
