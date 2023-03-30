Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hexham

2.45:

The 6yo Horn Cape won in fine style at Sedgefield last week on his second run for Ben Haslam and can defy a 7lb penalty. The return to a left-handed track could be a firm plus for Beat Box and he is second choice ahead of the handicap newcomer Miss Lamb.

Ben Hutton

Horn Cape 14:45 Hexham View Racecard

Limerick

2.15:

Another maiden lacking strength in depth and perhaps a good opportunity for So Des Flos to get off the mark, chiefly at the expense of Potters Party, both fitted with cheekpieces for the first time. Castle Field Boy looks a solid place option with the trip to suit, while Macdermott has plenty to prove now.

Alan Hewison

So Des Flos 14:15 Limerick View Racecard

Naas

3.42:

Competitive little race. Thurles winner Mahlers Cove is capable of stepping up, while Dragon's Pass brings very solid handicap form to the table at his best. Only One Plan could go close on his previous form here. The two most likely though are Nemean who has a bit of mileage off this mark on his recent run at Wexford, but preference is for Crafty Gael who was a good second in a competitive contest here last month and looks progressive.

Justin O'Hanlon

Crafty Gael 15:42 Naas View Racecard

Taunton

2.40:

This drop in class may well enable Mumbo Jumbo to get off the mark. He has strong form and gives the impression he's capable of winning a race of this nature. Art Decco is feared most, ahead of Garincha.

Steve Boow

Mumbo Jumbo 14:40 Taunton View Racecard

Warwick

3.35:

Grandeur D'Ame could go very well in his hat-trick bid but he's second choice behind Saint Segal who, like Red Rookie and Rouge Vif, failed to get into the Grand Annual two weeks ago. Saint Segal may well have been prominent in the betting had he started that Cheltenham Festival race, following his strong-finishing second at Doncaster, and this promising 5yo can improve to go one better today.

Richard Austen

Saint Segal 15:35 Warwick View Racecard

Wolverhampton

7.30:

The step up in trip looks sure to suit Flame Of Kodiac and she's taken to win off a handy-looking mark on this handicap debut. Climate Precedent could be the main danger, despite taking a fair drop back in distance.

Richard Young

Flame Of Kodiac 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

