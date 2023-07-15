Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

3.30: Real Dream

Most of this field could be serious players but the promise of REAL DREAM (nap) stepping up in trip earns the vote. He's had only five races in total, so could also be open to overall improvement, regardless of the trip. Crescent Lake has been thriving at 1m6f but it's one of his Goodwood victims, Vaynor, who may give the selection most to do now that he's back up to this trip. Apparate should run very well judged on the close call on last month's return from a long absence and on his previous record, while Tides Of War could also be heading back to prominence.

Richard Austen

Real Dream 15:30 Ascot Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Chester

4.27: Witch Hunter

Preference is for WITCH HUNTER (nap), who hit a personal best with his cosy win in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot and was a creditable third when dropped back to 6f in a Group 3 at Newcastle last time. Holguin has form figures of 222 in Listed events and he's feared most on this drop back in class, although Misty Grey has possibilities if he can rediscover his spark after a break. Brad The Brief's last success came in a Group 2 but he hasn't fired in his last two runs and all of his wins have been at sprint trips.

David Moon

Witch Hunter 16:27 Chester Jky: Sam Hitchcott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Hamilton

7.00: Arthur's Realm

In-form Jim Goldie has a couple with live chances, courtesy of Alpine Sierra, who may be able to get his own way again in a field full of hold-up performers, and the progressive 3yo B Associates, but neither is proven on soft ground and the latter has stamina to prove under the conditions. Pisanello and Shaladar are consistent but weighted to their best as a consequence, and this can go to ARTHUR'S REALM (nap), who came back to his best when pulling away with a subsequent winner on the AW in first-time cheekpieces at Chelmsford.

Graham Wheldon

Arthur's Realm 19:00 Hamilton Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Navan

3.35: Harbour Wind

Second to the German Derby sixth at Roscommon, HARBOUR WIND (nap) will be hard to beat and headgear is usually a positive when fitted by this yard. Some promising types line up against him, best of which may be Dutch Gold and the only filly in the field Endless Sunshine.

Mark Nunan

Harbour Wind 15:35 Navan Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Newmarket

4.00: Biggles

Another chance is given to BIGGLES (nap), who raced away from the main action when beaten favourite in the Buckingham Palace. He has a solid overall record over this distance and still leaves the impression there's a good prize in him. Second choice is the useful 3yo Streets Of Gold, who looks well treated back at handicap level. Star Of Orion, off a handy mark, is third on the shortlist ahead of Spangled Mac who has hit his time of year (he was 4-4 last July). Last year's winner Bless Him has clear possibilities if the race again pans out favourably and Awaal looks a big player if he copes with the return to 7f.

Steve Boow

Biggles 16:00 Newmarket (July) Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Salisbury

7.15: Mlle Chanel

This competitive fillies' handicap can go to MLLE CHANEL (nap), who ran a big race in defeat on her handicap debut at Ascot and is arguably fortunate to have emerged with an unchanged mark. C&D novice winner Mistral Star has an excellent pedigree and is feared most, although the forecast rain may not be in her favour. La Isla Mujeres is another handicap debutante with potential.

Chris Wilson

Mlle Chanel 19:15 Salisbury Jky: Joshua Bryan Tnr: Andrew Balding

York

3.10: Millebosc

Recent impressive winners Sea The Casper, Nobel and Long Tradition are ahead of the handicapper under their 5lb penalties, while Sonny Liston is also well in at the weights off the same mark as for his fine second in the Royal Hunt Cup. However, William Haggas has a good record in the John Smith's Cup and this year's running could go to MILLEBOSC (nap) on his second stable start. He was third in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club in 2021 and this is his first run since being gelded. Long Tradition is unexposed in the hood and is feared most, ahead of Sea The Casper, while Pride Of America's claims will be boosted if the ground is slower than good.

Ben Hutton

Millebosc 15:10 York Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

