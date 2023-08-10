Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Brighton

4.00: Count Otto

This looks highly competitive but the vote goes to COUNT OTTO, who has been resurgent with his wins at Epsom and Windsor in his last two runs and remains well treated on old form. Antiphon made a bold in a Class 2 event at Windsor on Monday and he's feared most, although Captain Cuddles still has potential and is respected on his drop back in trip. Another interesting contender is Razzam, who made a winning start for Mick Appleby at Yarmouth on Wednesday and is open to more progress back up in trip.

David Moon

Count Otto 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Haydock

6.50: Quandary

Pontefract winner QUANDARY has the potential to be better than her opening mark and is taken to follow up. Couplet is another unexposed handicap newcomer and she is feared most, ahead of First Of May.

Ben Hutton

Quandary 18:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Mussleburgh

3.20: Tafsir

Monday's Ayr winner Glasses Up is still on a workable mark under his penalty but TAFSIR has made good progress in recent weeks and gets the vote. Jim Goldie's filly might have been a shade unlucky not to complete a hat-trick eight days ago and is 2lb ahead of the handicapper here. Marbuzet and Idilico can also feature.

Chris Wilson

Tafsir 15:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket

7.45: Canadiansmokeshow

It took a while to fulfil her flashes of good form at two but Brighton winner CANADIANSMOKESHOW could well progress further should the hood continue to work. Kimnkate can give her running once more but Ithra (second choice) and Astral Spirit have the potential to be better handicapped.

Alistair Jones

Canadiansmokeshow 19:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

Thirsk

4.10: Sugar Baby

A deep sprint in which several runners have a lot to recommend them. Le Beau Garcon (second choice) is ahead of the handicapper after his near miss over C&D last week, while Blind Beggar, hat-trick seeker May Blossom, Khabib, Riversway and Nelson Gay also come right into the reckoning. SUGAR BABY ran as well as he ever has when third at York last time though and he can gain a third C&D success.

Paul Smith

Sugar Baby 16:10 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jack Garritty Tnr: Peter Niven

Tipperary

5.50: Tamazu

A competitive handicap but TAMAZU (nap) looks the pick. He sprung a big surprise when landing a maiden over C&D at odds of 100-1 a year ago and returned after eight months off with an excellent effort behind subsequent winner Dun Na Sead back in June. Cavallo Pazzo is an interesting recruit for the Joseph O'Brien stable after showing some useful form when with Eoin Doyle, while Art Of Unity bounced right back to form the last day and holds each-way claims.

Conor Fennelly

Tamazu 17:50 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: Fergal Birrane

Wexford

6.40: Percy Warner

A few of these hold claims but PERCY WARNER (nap) has already achieved a rating of 129. Henry de Bromhead's seven-year-old should appreciate a drop in trip and has more experience than his main rivals over the larger obstacles. Rexem and Riann were both progressive sorts over hurdles last season and Tempo Chapter Two isn't ruled out after a promising chase debut last month.

Phill Anderson

Percy Warner 18:40 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

