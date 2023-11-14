Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Huntingdon

12.20: On Se Calme

She'll need to stay far better than when last attempting 2m4f (admittedly before wind surgery) and her initial mark is no gift, but this still looks a realistic entry into handicaps for emphatic Hereford scorer ON SE CALME (nap) against some mostly fallible rivals. Sir Rock's fitness edge over Celtic Fortune can enable him to uphold last spring's Fontwell superiority and he's the main danger.

Jeremy Grayson

On Se Calme 12:20 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Oscar Palmer (10lb) Tnr: Alan King

Lingfield

3.05: Bells Of Peterboro

Low-mileage 6yo Halondo is unexposed over this sort of trip and will be dangerous if fully tuned up for today's seasonal debut but BELLS OF PETERBORO (nap) ran well from the front until a penultimate-fence jumping error in a big-field Cheltenham chase last month and is very well handicapped on some of last season's hurdling form. He might be the answer.

Chris Wilson

Bells Of Peterboro 15:05 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Tim Vaughan

Newcastle

4.30: Water Of Leith

Nazca hasn't looked back since dropped to 6f and he doesn't look handicapped out of things as he bids for a fifth win on the bounce. There are viable alternatives, though, with Highjacked, Lezardrieux (second choice), Urban Dandy and Mumcat all coming here in good order and WATER OF LEITH (nap) especially interesting. The selection has been banging his head against the wall in better races all season but his latest effort, when chopped off while making headway in the final furlong, was a clear hint that he's primed to capitalise when finding himself in a truly run race. This could well be his day.

Paul Smith

Water Of Leith 16:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Wolverhampton

6.30: Thapa Vc

Eight of the 12 runners are C&D winners and a few of these have taken each other on recently. Visibility, Touchwood, Surprise Picture and Novak are but four who hold good credentials, but THAPA VC (nap) makes the most appeal. Mark Rimell's gelding loves it here (C&D record 111412) and is just 1lb higher than when taking this contest last year.

David Bellingham

Thapa Vc 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Mark Rimell

