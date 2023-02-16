The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips from Kelso on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

(2.05 Kelso)

A bumper winner at Sedgefield in November, Swallows Songs has caught the eye in a pair of 2m3½f races at Catterick since going over hurdles. Stepping up an extra two furlongs in distance will help this five-year-old and an opening mark of 109 looks generous based on what he has achieved thus far. Dylan Johnston claims a further 7lb and he commands plenty of respect.

(3.05 Kelso)

The class act in the race and 12st should not be enough to stop Minella Drama. A Grade 2 winner last season, he was back to winning ways at Musselburgh on New Year's Day, defeating Coopers Cross, who subsequently won the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster. A 5lb rise makes things tougher, but he remains lightly raced over fences and can score again under Brian Hughes.

(4.05 Kelso)

Facing the likes of Press Your Luck and Thyme Hill this season, calmer waters should help Flash Collonges get back to winning ways. Rated 145 over fences in November 2021, he has struggled in the face of some tough tasks and today's ground and trip combination should prove ideal for him. Dropped significantly in grade by his in-form trainer, today should be the day over fences for him.

