Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Newcastle

2.50: Aerospace

Even though he enjoyed the run of the race when making most over course and distance last time, Loyal Touch is again a player from 1lb higher as is fellow course-and-distance winner Bashful, who should appreciate the return to this trip. The consistent Westernesse is another to consider, but Aerospace was so impressive when making a successful return from a mammoth absence at Wolverhampton last month and there is no telling how much further he can go.

David Bellingham

Aerospace 14:50 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Lingfield

3.00: Elforleather

Something To Do has the ability to go well at this level, but he has been expensive to follow since his course win in February and he looked disinterested for much of the way at Wolverhampton on his latest start. Elforleather was notably strong in the betting for his handicap debut at Wolverhampton nine days ago and although he was beaten the best part of eight lengths into third, the pair to beat him look miles ahead of their marks. He was still a bit green on that occasion too and he looks to have been found a good opportunity to break his duck.

Paul Smith

Elforleather 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Channon

Wincanton

4.08: Home Free

It was a very winnable maiden that Home Free won at Lingfield but on his previous efforts there's good reason to believe he might be well in for his handicap debut. Toss Of A Coin also brings potential into handicaps, while of the more exposed contenders Monviel has plenty going for him.

Alistair Jones

Home Free 16:08 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Wolverhampton

8.00: Borgi

King Of York has a very solid record since December and he should be in the thick of things again, but preference is for Borgi, who has form figures of 121211 on Tapeta and is only 2lb higher than when landing a Class 3 event at Southwell on his penultimate run. Master Of Combat has been as good as ever this year and he's respected, while Dawn Of Liberation also makes the shortlist along with the unexposed four-year-old Akkadian Thunder.

David Moon

Borgi 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

