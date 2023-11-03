Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

7.00 Whatharm

The well-treated Whatharm (nap) could be the way to go. He's been running well in defeat on turf and given that six of his seven wins have come here, he could be hard to beat back on his preferred surface.

Phill Anderson

Whatharm 19:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Conor Hoban Tnr: Patrick J Flynn

Newcastle

5.15: Pepsi Cat

Stone Of Destiny should go well again but his losing run stretches back three years and 38 starts. Rodborough has improved for cheekpieces going on and is respected, but this can go to Pepsi Cat (nap), who's got it together since dropped back to 5f.

Graham Wheldon

Pepsi Cat 17:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Newmarket

12.15: Antiphon

Soft ground suits Antiphon (nap), who bumped into an unexposed improver last time at Windsor, and his turn may well have come around again. Cavalier Approach is fine over 5f or 6f and these tracks with stiff finishes evidently suit him well. He's second choice ahead of Showalong, who returns from a break under his optimum conditions.

Alistair Jones

Antiphon 12:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

