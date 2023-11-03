Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Dundalk
7.00 Whatharm
The well-treated Whatharm (nap) could be the way to go. He's been running well in defeat on turf and given that six of his seven wins have come here, he could be hard to beat back on his preferred surface.
Phill Anderson
Newcastle
5.15: Pepsi Cat
Stone Of Destiny should go well again but his losing run stretches back three years and 38 starts. Rodborough has improved for cheekpieces going on and is respected, but this can go to Pepsi Cat (nap), who's got it together since dropped back to 5f.
Graham Wheldon
Newmarket
12.15: Antiphon
Soft ground suits Antiphon (nap), who bumped into an unexposed improver last time at Windsor, and his turn may well have come around again. Cavalier Approach is fine over 5f or 6f and these tracks with stiff finishes evidently suit him well. He's second choice ahead of Showalong, who returns from a break under his optimum conditions.
Alistair Jones
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips - including one Breeders' Cup fancy
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
