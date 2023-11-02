Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Copshill Lad (12.40 Wetherby)

Still seeking a first win over hurdles but the Milton Harris-trained bumper winner is down to a fair mark and shaped as if this step up in trip would suit on his recent Exeter reappearance.
Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Copshill Lad (12.40 Wetherby)

Ran well on unsuitably quick ground when third at Exeter on his comeback and makes plenty of appeal back on an easier surface.
Marcus Buckland

Speed figures

Rodborough (5.15 Newcastle)

Foiled in her hat-trick bid over course and distance a month ago, but still earned a career-best speed figure and can return to winning ways.
Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

Serene Seraph (12.50 Newmarket)

The Richard Hannon-trained juvenile has improved with each start based on Racing Post Ratings and handled the testing conditions when winning at Newbury last time.
Liam Headd

West Country nap

Diamond Ri (4.10 Wetherby)

Impressive bumper winner at Warwick on debut and held in high regard by connections. Should make a winning start to the season.
James Stevens

Dark horse

Gregorina (2.30 Newcastle)

Possibly unsuited by soft conditions last time at Brighton having shown promise on her first two starts, including over this course and distance. Remains with promise and no surprise to see her involved on this handicap debut.
Tom Gibbings

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

