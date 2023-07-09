Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

4.50: Sparks Fly

The prolific filly SPARKS FLY (nap) is taken to make it six wins in a row, having again had something to spare when scoring at Chester last time. Irish challenger Royal Pippen may be the chief threat ahead of the 3yos Gincident and Power Of Gold, while Redarna is entitled to respect having won here seven times.

Ben Hutton

Sparks Fly 16:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson (3lb) Tnr: David Loughnane

Chelmsford

5.40: The Thames Boatman

Lord Riddiford (second choice) is well handicapped and should show more back at a track where he has a strong record, while the ease of Rogue Spirit's Haydock win last summer still lingers in the memory and this is weaker than the races he has contested so far this season. That said, THE THAMES BOATMAN (nap) has some strong form of his own this year and returning to AW can see him leave last month's Yarmouth flop well behind him. Twilight Madness is another to consider back to 5f.

Paul Smith

The Thames Boatman 17:40 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Richard Hughes

Market Rasen

4.05: Rocambolas

He carries a 7lb penalty for his Southwell win on Monday but ROCAMBOLAS (nap) was given a pretty confident ride by Dylan Whelan before asserting there and is selected to maintain his progress. Good cases can also be made for Mutual Respect, Honneur De Sivola and We'll Go Again (preferred in that order), while Irish point winner Heros De Moutiers looks interesting on today's chasing debut.

Chris Wilson

Rocambolas 16:05 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Dylan Whelan (7lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

Sligo

3.10: Red Ball Of Fire

Two unexposed but talented sorts at the top of the handicap in Eve Moneypenny and We Got This add some real spice to this contest. Preference is for RED BALL OF FIRE(nap), who always runs well here and comes here on the back of a good second at Listowel last month.

Justin O'Hanlon

Red Ball Of Fire 15:10 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan (3lb) Tnr: Mark Michael McNiff

