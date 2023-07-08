The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Chelmsford and Ayr on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Owl Island (3.20 Chelmsford)

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Owl Island made a winning debut over course and distance in May and followed that up quickly when posting a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when successful at Wolverhampton. You can put a line through his maiden turf start at Sandown last time, with the quick conditions proving difficult, so a return to the all-weather should see him return to his best. William Buick retains the partnership and Owl Island should run another big race back on this surface.

Queen Aminatu (3.55 Chelmsford)

Queen Aminatu returns to Listed company after finishing seventh of ten in the Duke of Cambridge at the royal meeting, so the step back in class can see her return to winning ways. The four-year-old filly made a winning start to the season on the all-weather at Newcastle, which followed Listed success in France at the end of last term. After a below-par run at the Curragh in May, she ran with credit to finish third behind stablemate Sacred at Lingfield. The form has worked out well with the winner going close in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee at Ascot and the fifth landing a Listed race at Musselburgh next time.

Sparks Fly (4.50 Ayr)

Sparks Fly has been a progressive filly for Dave Loughnane, winning her last five races, including a career-best win at Chester last time when stepping up in trip. She is 4-4 over a mile and returns to this distance here, so another big run can be expected. Laura Pearson has struck up a fine partnership with the daughter of Muhaarar and is aboard. She has a good opportunity to complete a six-timer.

