Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Intinso (2.10 Chelmsford)

The one-time Derby hope has taken his time to come back to hand after a disappointing return at the Craven meeting. John and Thady Gosden's colt should like the surface as he has trained nicely on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Intinso 14:10 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Toimy Son (3.20 Chelmsford)

Listed winner when trained in France who has gradually worked his way back for this yard, hinting at a return to form when drawn on the wrong side at Ascot last time. Potentially well treated now.

Matt Gardner

Toimy Son 15:20 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Menuisier

The Punt nap

Sparks Fly (4.50 Ayr)

Has won all five turf starts since switching from the all-weather, four of them being over this mile trip, which included a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Chester last time out.

Liam Headd

Sparks Fly 16:50 Ayr Jky: Laura Pearson (3lb) Tnr: David Loughnane

Speed figures

Azure Angel (5.05 Chelmsford)

Made a pleasing return at Windsor and can retain her unblemished record on a synthetic surface.

Dave Edwards

Azure Angel 17:05 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Eyecatcher

The Thames Boatman (5.40 Chelmsford)

Richard Hughes has his yard in form and this gelding looks well handicapped on his return to the all-weather.

Steffan Edwards

The Thames Boatman 17:40 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Richard Hughes

Dark horse

Onight (3.20 Chelmsford)

Progressive before finishing last on his turf debut. Remains open to progress switched back to the all weather having been gelded.

Jake Aldrich

Onight 15:20 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing

