Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Intinso (2.10 Chelmsford)
The one-time Derby hope has taken his time to come back to hand after a disappointing return at the Craven meeting. John and Thady Gosden's colt should like the surface as he has trained nicely on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes
Toimy Son (3.20 Chelmsford)
Listed winner when trained in France who has gradually worked his way back for this yard, hinting at a return to form when drawn on the wrong side at Ascot last time. Potentially well treated now.
Matt Gardner
Sparks Fly (4.50 Ayr)
Has won all five turf starts since switching from the all-weather, four of them being over this mile trip, which included a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Chester last time out.
Liam Headd
Azure Angel (5.05 Chelmsford)
Made a pleasing return at Windsor and can retain her unblemished record on a synthetic surface.
Dave Edwards
The Thames Boatman (5.40 Chelmsford)
Richard Hughes has his yard in form and this gelding looks well handicapped on his return to the all-weather.
Steffan Edwards
Onight (3.20 Chelmsford)
Progressive before finishing last on his turf debut. Remains open to progress switched back to the all weather having been gelded.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
