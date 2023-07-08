Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Intinso (2.10 Chelmsford)

The one-time Derby hope has taken his time to come back to hand after a disappointing return at the Craven meeting. John and Thady Gosden's colt should like the surface as he has trained nicely on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Intinso14:10 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Toimy Son (3.20 Chelmsford)

Listed winner when trained in France who has gradually worked his way back for this yard, hinting at a return to form when drawn on the wrong side at Ascot last time. Potentially well treated now.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Toimy Son15:20 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Menuisier

The Punt nap

Sparks Fly (4.50 Ayr)

Has won all five turf starts since switching from the all-weather, four of them being over this mile trip, which included a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Chester last time out.
Liam Headd

Silk
Sparks Fly16:50 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Laura Pearson (3lb)Tnr: David Loughnane

Speed figures

Azure Angel (5.05 Chelmsford)

Made a pleasing return at Windsor and can retain her unblemished record on a synthetic surface.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Azure Angel17:05 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Eyecatcher

The Thames Boatman (5.40 Chelmsford)

Richard Hughes has his yard in form and this gelding looks well handicapped on his return to the all-weather.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
The Thames Boatman17:40 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Richard Hughes

Dark horse

Onight (3.20 Chelmsford)

Progressive before finishing last on his turf debut. Remains open to progress switched back to the all weather having been gelded.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Onight15:20 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read more . . .

'He has conditions exactly as he'd like them' - Tom Segal with two against the field in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville 

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Chelmsford and Ayr on Sunday 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 8 July 2023Last updated 19:04, 8 July 2023
icon
