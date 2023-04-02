Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

3.35:

The Dan Skelton-trained FRERE D'ARMES showed strong form when winning his first two chase starts last November and can score on this return to action. Corrigeen Rock is another progressive 6yo and he is feared most, ahead of the in-form Fast Buck.

Ben Hutton

Doncaster

3.55:

The Richard Hannon-trained SIR RUMI ran well here on both his first and final runs last season and this consistent sort is taken to make a winning return. The very lightly raced Flyin' Solo was a good second on his sole start last season and is feared most, while Baryshnikov and First Officer are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

Downpatrick

4.35:

Full Noise remains unexposed and lurks off a potentially dangerous mark so it will be interesting to see if the market support arrives. However, a more prudent option looks to be the in-form SHES SOME DOLL, who seems to have got her jumping sorted. So Ladylike is another to consider on her best recent form.

Alan Hewison

Leopardstown

3.45:

A 12th win in this race beckons for Aidan O'Brien. Ryan Moore's mount ALEXANDROUPOLIS looked smart when winning a Galway maiden on soft ground and can boost his Derby claims. Alder, whose trainer ended Ballydoyle's four-year winning sequence in this event 12 months ago, rates the main danger on form involving the Derby favourite Auguste Rodin. He has an edge over Serious Challenge who blotted his record at Naas last Sunday.

Alan Sweetman

