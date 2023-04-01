The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ascot and Doncaster on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday...

(3.20 Doncaster)

It's hard to ignore Magical Spirit's record at Doncaster, where he has form figures of 3124, including a handicap victory off 3lb lower and a head second to King's Lynn at Listed level on soft ground. He usually runs well fresh and showed he was capable of winning off this mark when beaten just over a length by Dakota Gold over course and distance when last seen in October.

(3.35 Ascot)

Frere D'Armes has shown massive improvement since going chasing this season. He beat subsequent dual scorer Haddex Des Obeaux on his chasing debut at Kempton before winning again at Newbury, taking his record over fences to 2-2. Behind him last time was subsequent Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque, Grade 1 runner-up Balco Coastal and Datsalrightgino, who finished second in the Grade 2 Pendil. He won on soft ground as a novice hurdler and looks to have so much more to come in this sphere.

(3.50 Doncaster)

Being prepped on the all-weather can aid horses chances, and First Officer has done just that and relishes heavy ground. Having joined Jane Chapple-Hyam from Roger Varian's yard, First Officer ran three times last year, winning a soft-ground Nottingham handicap by 8 lengths before going down by a nose in heavy ground over course-and-distance. He tackled a further two furlongs when finishing fourth in the valuable November handicap, where he weakened in the closing stages. That suggested a return to this trip would suit and, having run on the all-weather since, he's dropped 1lb below the mark that he ran second off last year. He's got the services of Hollie Doyle here and could prove hard to pass.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.